Foxconn offers to pay workers to leave world's largest iPhone factory after violent protests

China's Zhengzhou, home to world's largest iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown
The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, has lifted a five-day Covid lockdown, in a move that analysts have called a much-needed relief for Apple and its main supplier Foxconn. Zhengzhou is the site of "iPhone City," a sprawling manufacturing campus owned by Taiwanese...
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China's rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country's emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday. He was 96. The former chief of the ruling Communist Party and state president died of leukemia and associated multiple organ failure on Wednesday...
Lufthansa Agrees to Give $20K to Jewish Passengers Blocked From Flight
Lufthansa has agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to dozens of Jewish passengers who were denied boarding on a May 2022 flight. Discount travel site Dan’s Deals, which first reported on the incident, reports that the estimated settlement amount for the airline is approximately $2.6 million, with $21,000 to be given to more than 100 passengers affected. The incident occurred on May 4, when a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers were prevented from boarding a flight to Budapest from Frankfurt, ostensibly due to mask compliance issues. Some passengers blocked from the flight later said they were not part of the group that had refused to don masks, and the airline issued an apology, saying it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight.” Lufthansa has not disclosed details about the settlement reached with the passengers but confirmed the agreement in a statement quoted by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency: “Although we are not commenting on the details, we can confirm that Lufthansa endeavors to settle the claims with all of the passengers denied boarding on May 4th, 2022.”Read it at Jewish Telegraphic Agency
Wall Street is flat ahead of appearance by Fed chair in NYC
U.S. markets were flat to modestly higher ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes
Businesses scramble to limit the damage of looming freight rail strike
From retailers and computer chip makers to the oil-and-gas industry, businesses are scrambling to find workarounds where possible for a potentially devastating freight rail strike. Even as Congress races to avert disaster through a legislative fix, consumer packaged goods companies are proactively shifting both inbound and outbound shipping volume from...
Jiang Zemin obituary
Jiang Zemin, who has died aged 96, was put in charge of the Chinese Communist party as its general secretary in May 1989 amid the turmoil of Tiananmen Square, in a move that destroyed any chance of a peaceful outcome to the protests. By siding with the conservative forces who bloodily suppressed the students’ call for democracy and reform, Jiang secured his succession to the presidency four years later.
