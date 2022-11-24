Foxconn offers to pay workers to leave world's largest iPhone factory after violent protests

Lufthansa has agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to dozens of Jewish passengers who were denied boarding on a May 2022 flight. Discount travel site Dan’s Deals, which first reported on the incident, reports that the estimated settlement amount for the airline is approximately $2.6 million, with $21,000 to be given to more than 100 passengers affected. The incident occurred on May 4, when a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers were prevented from boarding a flight to Budapest from Frankfurt, ostensibly due to mask compliance issues. Some passengers blocked from the flight later said they were not part of the group that had refused to don masks, and the airline issued an apology, saying it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight.” Lufthansa has not disclosed details about the settlement reached with the passengers but confirmed the agreement in a statement quoted by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency: “Although we are not commenting on the details, we can confirm that Lufthansa endeavors to settle the claims with all of the passengers denied boarding on May 4th, 2022.”Read it at Jewish Telegraphic Agency

25 MINUTES AGO