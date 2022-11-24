Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
PFL World Championship 2022 Results
MMA Fighting has PFL World Championship 2022 results for the Harrison vs. Pacheco fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Hulu Theater in New York City. In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will square off against Larissa Pacheco for the PFL women’s lightweight title and $1 million.
Reinvented Larissa Pacheco stuns Kayla Harrison to win 2022 PFL championship
A stunner took place Friday at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden when Larissa Pacheco took Kayla Harrison’s zero. In the 2022 PFL Championships main event, Pacheco (19-4) defeated Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) to become the women’s lightweight champion and earn a $1 million payday.
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Bellator 288, UFC Vegas 65, PFL pay-per-view, Chimaev vs. Pereira, more
After a chaotic weekend in the world of combat sports, a lot of news, and perhaps speculation came out of it. But what storyline stood out the most?. On an all-new Thanksgiving edition of Between the Links, the panel of MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discuss Vadim Nemkov’s upset win over Corey Anderson to retain the light heavyweight title, Usman Nurmagomedov dominating Patricky Pitbull in the co-main event to win the lightweight title, Bellator 290 heading to CBS — which includes Fedor Emelianenko challenging Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title in his final fight — Dillon Danis boxing KSI in January, the James Krause fallout following UFC Vegas 65, the PFL World Championship pay-per-view card on Friday, Khamzat Chimaev calling for a middleweight title fight against Alex Pereira, reveal some of the things they are thankful for in the world of MMA, and more.
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Curtis Blaydes prefers title shot over ‘ultimate consolation’ fight with Jon Jones
Curtis Blaydes has his sights set on gold. A perennial top contender in the UFC heavyweight division, “Razor” has yet to challenge for the weight class’ crown. After his most recent setback, falling against Derrick Lewis in February 2021, Blaydes has gotten back on a hot streak with three straight wins.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
MMA Fighting
Yair Rodriguez reacts to UFC 284 interim title shot: ‘I kind of saw it coming, so I didn’t really care’
Behind the scenes at UFC 277, Yair Rodriguez and his manager negotiated with Alexander Volkanovski and his team about a potential title shot. Rodriguez had just beaten two-time title challenger Brian Ortega, and he believed he deserved a fight with the featherweight champ. There was nothing committed to paper at...
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya wants Alex Pereira rematch to be a ‘bloodbath’
Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 main event on November 12 to capture the middleweight championship, and Adesanya expects an immediate rematch. Adesanya was up on the scorecards heading into the final round. All three judges had him ahead three rounds to one. A right hand by Pereira set in motion a sequence that led to a stoppage rending the scorecards obsolete.
Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh Scores First Round Knockout in MMA Debut – PFL 2022 World Championship (Highlights)
Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of legendary boxer and human rights activist Muhammad Ali, made a splash in his MMA debut on Friday night. Squaring off with Tom Graesser in an amateur bout as part of the 2022 PFL World Championship prelims, Ali Walsh gave the crowd a moment to remember right out of the gate with a brutal knockout just 45 seconds into the contest.
Michael Bisping says MMA fans are “fickle” for writing off Jorge Masvidal: “He’s as game as they come”
Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why fans are writing off Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak but lost to Colby Covington by decision and lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. With that, he has only lost to two of the top three fighters at welterweight which is why Bisping is surprised people are giving up on Masvidal.
itrwrestling.com
“Stay In Your Lane You Roided Up Leprechaun” – MJF Blasts Conor McGregor
New AEW World Champion MJF is once again courting controversy and finds himself embroiled in an online feud with fellow trash talker and UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Tensions between the two men began when Maxwell Jacob Friedman called English UFC star Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor” during a war of words that also led to the two challenging each other to a fight in London when AEW makes its UK debut in 2023.
Video | Henry Cejudo shoots for a takedown after Hasbulla “assaults” the former UFC champion
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is ready to make his comeback after all. ‘Triple C’ has been out of the octagon since a second-round stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Following the win, the-then bantamweight champion retired from MMA. Along with that, he relinquished his 135-pound title, seemingly making the retirement legitimate.
Jan Blachowicz didn't find out about UFC 282 title shot until his flight landed hours after news broke
Jan Blachowicz is fighting for the UFC light heavyweight championship, yet he might have been the last important person to find out. It turns out that, as news broke of Jiri Prochazka withdrawing from UFC 282 and vacating the title because of a shoulder injury, Blachowicz was thousands of feet in the air flying to Las Vegas.
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Sugar Ray Leonard forces Roberto Duran to quit in infamous ‘No Mas’ fight
It was one of boxing’s darkest days, and a day that will live in infamy for those who believe in machismo as an ethos. But the talent of the winner of the fight, as well as his wit and his determination to turn the page on the biggest and most humiliating defeat of his life, still shone brighter than ever before.
Ali Abdelaziz Says Kamaru Usman ‘Should Be No. 2’ And ‘Ahead Of Islam Makhachev’ In UFC P4P Rankings
Ali Abdelaziz thinks the UFC should’ve put Kamaru Usman at No. 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings. The entire MMA world was shocked when Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. However, nobody was more shocked than Usman’s manager and Dominance MMA boss Ali Abdelaziz, who also couldn’t comprehend why “The Nigerian Nightmare” drastically dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Taylor explains punching ‘bully’ Dillon Danis in the face: ‘He’s gotten away with it for so many years’
MMA fighter and boxer Anthony Taylor made headlines after punching Dillon Danis in the face in a parking lot following the Misfits Boxing x DAZN Series 003 weigh-ins this past Friday in Austin, Texas. Danis first got into it with KSI during an impromptu staredown and things got wild with...
Comments / 0