MMA Fighting

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

PFL World Championship 2022 Results

MMA Fighting has PFL World Championship 2022 results for the Harrison vs. Pacheco fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Hulu Theater in New York City. In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will square off against Larissa Pacheco for the PFL women’s lightweight title and $1 million.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”

By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: Bellator 288, UFC Vegas 65, PFL pay-per-view, Chimaev vs. Pereira, more

After a chaotic weekend in the world of combat sports, a lot of news, and perhaps speculation came out of it. But what storyline stood out the most?. On an all-new Thanksgiving edition of Between the Links, the panel of MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discuss Vadim Nemkov’s upset win over Corey Anderson to retain the light heavyweight title, Usman Nurmagomedov dominating Patricky Pitbull in the co-main event to win the lightweight title, Bellator 290 heading to CBS — which includes Fedor Emelianenko challenging Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title in his final fight — Dillon Danis boxing KSI in January, the James Krause fallout following UFC Vegas 65, the PFL World Championship pay-per-view card on Friday, Khamzat Chimaev calling for a middleweight title fight against Alex Pereira, reveal some of the things they are thankful for in the world of MMA, and more.
MMA Fighting

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya wants Alex Pereira rematch to be a ‘bloodbath’

Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 main event on November 12 to capture the middleweight championship, and Adesanya expects an immediate rematch. Adesanya was up on the scorecards heading into the final round. All three judges had him ahead three rounds to one. A right hand by Pereira set in motion a sequence that led to a stoppage rending the scorecards obsolete.
MiddleEasy

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh Scores First Round Knockout in MMA Debut – PFL 2022 World Championship (Highlights)

Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of legendary boxer and human rights activist Muhammad Ali, made a splash in his MMA debut on Friday night. Squaring off with Tom Graesser in an amateur bout as part of the 2022 PFL World Championship prelims, Ali Walsh gave the crowd a moment to remember right out of the gate with a brutal knockout just 45 seconds into the contest.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping says MMA fans are “fickle” for writing off Jorge Masvidal: “He’s as game as they come”

Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why fans are writing off Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak but lost to Colby Covington by decision and lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. With that, he has only lost to two of the top three fighters at welterweight which is why Bisping is surprised people are giving up on Masvidal.
itrwrestling.com

“Stay In Your Lane You Roided Up Leprechaun” – MJF Blasts Conor McGregor

New AEW World Champion MJF is once again courting controversy and finds himself embroiled in an online feud with fellow trash talker and UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Tensions between the two men began when Maxwell Jacob Friedman called English UFC star Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor” during a war of words that also led to the two challenging each other to a fight in London when AEW makes its UK debut in 2023.
MiddleEasy

Ali Abdelaziz Says Kamaru Usman ‘Should Be No. 2’ And ‘Ahead Of Islam Makhachev’ In UFC P4P Rankings

Ali Abdelaziz thinks the UFC should’ve put Kamaru Usman at No. 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings. The entire MMA world was shocked when Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. However, nobody was more shocked than Usman’s manager and Dominance MMA boss Ali Abdelaziz, who also couldn’t comprehend why “The Nigerian Nightmare” drastically dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

