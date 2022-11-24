Read full article on original website
CNBC
'Heated' and 'really ugly': Europe fails to thrash out details on gas price cap as talks turn sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
Russia-Ukraine war live: civilians flee Russian shelling of Kherson; Belarus foreign minister dies ‘suddenly’
Civilians leave Kherson weeks after celebrating its recapture by Ukrainian forces; Moscow ‘shocked’ by Vladimir Makei’s death
Engadget
Twitter shutters Brussels office just as the EU brings stricter content rules into force
Brussels office is no more, according to reports, which could make it more difficult for the company to adhere to new European Union regulations regarding content moderation. The number of people employed at the office after new owner Elon Musk . The remaining executives, Julia Mozer and Dario La Nasa, left Twitter last week, according to the — just as Musk told employees to commit to his vision for a "hardcore" Twitter 2.0 .
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
Biden rails against access to assault weapons after recent spate of shootings
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would work with Congress to "try to get rid of assault weapons" after a recent spate of shootings in the US.
AOL Corp
The US is still on the path to becoming a 'fascist country': sociologist
Sociologist and activist Frances Fox Piven warned the US about getting complacent after the midterms. "I don't think this fight over elemental democracy is over, by any means," Piven told the Guardian. She added that there is still a chance that the US could become a "fascist country." A veteran...
A new foreign policy headache for Biden as Israel forms its most right-wing government ever
Israel's new Netanyahu-led government, including figures known for extreme anti-Arab views, will pose major challenges for Biden administration.
What can Democrats push through Congress in the lame-duck session?
Legislation on the debt ceiling, civil liberties and elections is still possible before Republican House majority kicks in
Vox
Why Americans will pay higher natural gas prices this winter
American households that run on natural gas can expect high bills this winter. How high prices go depends on a lot of factors, including whether the war in Ukraine takes a new turn and if the winter is unusually mild or cold. The Energy Information Agency’s winter forecast expects bills to be higher than last year’s, though not quite as high as the summer peak.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from their national flag. The decision by the U.S. Soccer Federation adds yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one which organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It also comes as the U.S. faces Iran in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the two countries and the nationwide protests now challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Biden gives Chevron permit to restart Venezuelan oil sales
The move could help ease global oil prices and speed the declines in U.S. gasoline prices.
Vox
How independent voters saved Democrats
Democrats would not have had such a good election night without the support of independent voters. These mystical swing voters don’t affiliate themselves with a specific party, tend to be more ideologically moderate, and represent a plurality of voters in the United States. But they are also hard to reach, often less politically engaged, and frequently confused with “weak partisans” (less energetic Democrats or Republicans) because they can have ideological leans.
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
Most Americans agree: Thanksgiving not the time for politics
Three in 4 respondents in a new poll think family shouldn’t talk politics during Thanksgiving celebrations and plan to avoid discussing the results of this year’s midterms. A new Axios-Ipsos poll found that 77 percent of respondents think Thanksgiving isn’t a good time to get into politics with...
Engadget
Senator Markey calls for an end to ‘failed Big Tech self-regulation’ following Musk letter snub
Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts is calling on Congress to pass new legislation to rein in Big Tech companies after Elon Musk ignored an information request. “Elon Musk could respond to my tweets but failed to respond to my letter by yesterday’s deadline and answer basic questions about Twitter verification,” Markey . “Congress must end the era of failed Big Tech self-regulation and pass laws that put user safety over the whims of billionaires.”
US News and World Report
EU Weighs Plans to Impose Rules on NGO Migrant Rescue Ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping...
US News and World Report
Russia's Parliament Passes Law Banning 'LGBT Propaganda' Among Adults
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Thursday passed the third and final reading of a law that expands an existing ban on promoting "LGBT propaganda" to children by banning it among people of all ages. Under the new law any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality...
Five new members of the House of Representatives to watch
Maxwell Frost, Becca Balint, Monica De La Cruz, Mike Lawler and Max Miller are standouts among the 2022 midterms intake
The Jewish Press
Whoopi Goldberg: Labeling Hamas, Taliban as Terror Groups ‘Depends On Who You Talk To’
Television personality Whoopi Goldberg is under fire following comments in which she appeared to question the categorization of the Taliban and Hamas as terrorist organizations. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” when one of the show’s other hosts, Sara Haines, noted how U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has compared Israel...
