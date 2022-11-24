ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RSV continues circulating in Hawaii as holidays hit

By Sam Spangler
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many are returning to a normal holiday season this year with travel and gatherings, but a trio of viruses are still circulating in our community with RSV hitting Keiki especially hard.

“Pediatric offices like my office we’ve just been swamped with common colds as well as influenza COVID and RSV,” pediatrician Dr. Theresa Wee said.

Meanwhile, adults are still battling COVID and Influenza viruses. The Hawaii Department of Health reported 10 more COVID deaths Wednesday.

“Yes, we’re in a much better place than we’ve been with COVID, but 28 COVID-related deaths were reported just this month, 10 of those reported today. It’s a sad and tragic reminder that we’re not out of this pandemic yet,” DOH spokesperson Brooks Baehr said.

As families and friends gather for the holidays, there are ways to protect yourself and others while still having a good time.

“I think going back to hand washing, children not rubbing their eyes, nose and mouth because this is where viruses will enter,” Dr. Wee said. “Being a little bit more careful about not sharing drinks, because if you have RSV or any virus, you won’t have any symptoms. There’s an incubation period of four or five days,”

Especially if there will be immunocompromised and kupuna at your Thanksgiving get-together, it’s a good idea to take precautions.

“If you can test before going to a gathering, especially if you’re going to be going to a gathering where you’ve got people who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID or some other respiratory virus. Gather outdoors, if at all possible,” Baehr said.

If not, try to open up the windows to get ventilation.

It takes about two weeks for the COVID booster and flu shot to provide full protection, so it might be too late to get a vaccine or booster before Thanksgiving. But they should be effective by the December holidays.

“We really want the older sets of people, our kupuna and people who have underlying conditions that put them at increased risk to go get themselves vaccinated with these by bivalent boosters,” Baehr said.

If you or your Keiki do get really sick, contact your primary care physician.

“We can always do a telehealth visit,” Dr. Wee said. “If we feel that we need to refer you to the emergency room, sometimes it’s better to be a little more proactive, rather than wait till the last minute.”

