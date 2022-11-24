Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out "People in the Rock Community" Who Labeled Him a "Tourist" at AMAs
Machine Gun Kelly took the opportunity to call out his past detractors during his acceptance speech at the 2022 American Music Awards. The artist — who accepted the award for favorite rock artist from Meghan Trainor at the Nov. 20 event — began his speech by announcing he was "petitioning for a larger mic stand" after the one provided was far too short for him.
Irene Cara, who sang hits from ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance,’ dies at 63
Singer and actress Irene Cara, perhaps best known for the hit songs “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist confirmed.
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Mocks AMAs Ratings As Producers Explain Axed Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown has mocked the American Music Awards’ ratings after his Michael Jackson tribute was canceled at the last minute. Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (November 21) to share a news story that stated the 2022 AMAs saw a major dip in viewers compared last year, while adding his own face palm emoji.
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
NME
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
HipHopDX.com
Hovain Hylton, One Of Hip Hop's Most Beloved Managers, Has Died
Hovain Hylton, the beloved manager and music mogul, has passed away, his family have confirmed. In a message shared to his official Instagram account, it was revealed that the Hip Hop manager (real name Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton) died at his home on Friday (November 25). A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Complex
NBA YoungBoy Says He’ll Give Up Rapping for $100 Million
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is ready to give up the rap game … for the right price. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his portable hard drive. YoungBoy told his followers he was willing to sell the storage device for a whopping nine figures; and once the transaction was completed, he would retire from rapping.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance
Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
BMF Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Explosive Trailer
BMF is getting back to business in 2023. The Starz drama, based on the true story of the Flenory brothers — Meech and Terry, responsible for building one of the country’s most infamous crime families — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). Eager viewers can watch even sooner, as the premiere will be available to stream that same day at midnight on the Starz app and on-demand. “Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds,” according to Starz’s official logline. “Meech wants to expand the...
NME
Watch Wilko Johnson perform Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ at final show
Wilko Johnson fans have been paying tribute to the late musician by sharing footage of his final concert – watch his last performance of Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ below. The beloved singer-songwriter died at his home on Monday (November 21), it was confirmed yesterday (23). He was 75 years old. Johnson had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013.
NME
Watch Sam Fender’s performance of ‘Alright’ from huge Finsbury Park gig
Sam Fender has shared a new video of his performance of the song ‘Alright’ from his massive Finsbury Park gig this summer – check it out below. The singer-songwriter played the outdoor London show in July, and the gig is set to be immortalised in a new live album due out on December 9 via Polydor.
WSVN-TV
Irene Cara, ’80s pop star behind ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ theme songs, dies at 63
(CNN) — Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of “Fame” and “Flashdance” in the early ’80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. “Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene,” Judith Moose...
NME
The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim to headline Wilderness 2023
The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim have been confirmed as the headliners for Wilderness Festival 2023. The event will return to Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire on the weekend of August 3-6 next year. Also in attendance are the likes of Sugababes and Confidence Man, alongside an...
NME
Derren Brown reduced man to tears after he tried to start fight
Illusionist and mind-bending trickster Derren Brown once had to use his powers to prevent a fight. The TV and stage star revealed that he actually made his would-be assailant cry after he used a mental technique on him. Speaking about the confrontation, Brown explained he diffused the situation so well that he ended up comforting the man.
HipHopDX.com
Casanova Gives Back To The Kids From Behind Bars
Casanova found ways to give back on the Thanksgiving holiday this week — even though the rapper is currently behind bars. According to New Jersey 12 News, the “Don’t Run” rapper sponsored a Thanksgiving event at Children of Promise, an after-school program in Brooklyn, NY. Jay Critch was also in attendance.
NME
Daniel Craig used to hide his own movies in Blockbuster
Daniel Craig has said he used to hide his own films in Blockbuster. The former James Bond actor and Glass Onion star said he would go into the video rental shop and hide just one copy of whichever film he was in if he didn’t think it was good.
NME
Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson joins Virgin Radio as drivetime presenter
Kaiser Chiefs‘ Ricky Wilson has joined Virgin Radio as the presenter of the station’s drivetime show. The singer has previously been on TV as a judge for talent show The Voice, which he joined in 2013 and quit two years later. Now, he will present Virgin Radio UK’s...
