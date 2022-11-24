Read full article on original website
Alaska Wildlife Officials Euthanize Black Bear Sow and Three Cubs
Alaska Fish and Game officials were forced to put down a black bear sow and three cubs following a series of the animals visiting a neighborhood in East Anchorage. According to Alaska’s News Source, authorities stated that the four black bears had become habituated to humans and their food following frequent visits near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog. “They had been operating in East Anchorage all summer,” Fish and Game biologist, Dave Battle, explained. “Getting into trash and birdseed and chickens and all sorts of things.”
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD offers drone classes for students
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. Anchorage police said in a community alert that they...
alaskasnewssource.com
Shoppers head out early to score Black Friday deals
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
sewardjournal.com
Christmas Tree Cutting on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announces that the Refuge opened Christmas tree cutting from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. Trees are free for personal use with a limit of one per household and may not be taller than 20 feet. Trees may be taken anywhere on the Refuge with hand tools, except within 150 feet of a road, lake, stream, trail, campground, or picnic area. No tree cutting is permitted in the Refuge Headquarters/Visitor Center area and along Ski Hill Road. The public is requested to trim the stumps as close to the ground as possible for aesthetic reasons.
alaskafish.news
Bristol Bay up next for AK Fish Board = 52 proposals
Nushagak king salmon designated as “stock of concern”. The Alaska Board of Fisheries next week will address 52 management proposals for Bristol Bay subsistence, commercial, sport and personal use fisheries. The meetings are set for November 29 – December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. Find...
alaskasnewssource.com
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
alaskasnewssource.com
Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Kelsey Ciugun Wallace is planning the menu for Thursday, a turkey with the fixings but also moose meat and dried fish, maybe with seal oil. It’s a blend of traditional holiday foods and traditional Native foods to celebrate Wallace’s Yup’ik heritage.
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds A321neo Alaska Service in 1Q23
Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network to Alaska, as the Skyteam member schedules the aircraft type on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Anchorage route. The A321neo is scheduled to replace Boeing 757-200 from 09JAN23, operating 4 weekly flights. DL2236 MSP1755 – 2105ANC 32Q x236...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Santa to check in on team at Reindeer Farm in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving has just passed, which means Santa Claus is heading into his busiest time of the year. Part of his preparations include making a few visits to the Reindeer Farm in Palmer to scope out potential alternates in case any of his eight reindeer need to take a break.
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
youralaskalink.com
Anchorage Turkey Trot
Added by atagliaferri on November 24, 2022. We begin with a thanksgiving tradition for many families in Anchorage. Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shows us the big crowd that came out for the annual Turkey Trot. Put in some effort this morning, oh right at the finish. Community...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and windy weather for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small earthquake in Southcentral Tuesday afternoon near the base of Hatcher Pass. It registered magnitude 4.1, with a depth of 23 miles at 4:36 pm. It was centered about 13 miles northwest of Wasilla, and was felt in the area. Light rain reported in Anchorage,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
alaskapublic.org
Without housing, Cooper Landing Emergency Services struggles to keep volunteers
In order for emergency responders to arrive quickly to the scene of an accident, they need to live nearby. But in Cooper Landing, a lack of affordable housing is driving volunteers out of town, and leaving the community with a drought of responders. Paramedic Clay Adam came to Cooper Landing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Frontline Mission serves up a decade of community dinners
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 300 volunteers came together on Thursday to transform the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Center in Wasilla into a family dining room for Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers at the tenth annual Frontline Mission community dinner treated attendees to turkey dinners, serenaded them with beautiful piano music,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second of two brothers from Anchorage has been sentenced for drug trafficking and a kidnapping that occurred in 2017. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. According to a...
alaskasportsreport.com
Tobin Karlberg joins Leif in 1,000-point club to become fifth set of Alaska brothers to reach career benchmark
Nine years after watching his older brother reach the 1,000-point benchmark, Anchorage’s Tobin Karlberg has joined the elite club. And he did it 89 games, six fewer than Leif to give little bro ultimate bragging rights. Karlberg, a 6-foot senior guard for Point Loma, reached the career milestone in...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage teen was fatally shot in robbery over ‘puff bars,’ charges say
A teen boy was fatally shot in Anchorage’s Abbott Loop neighborhood last week during a nicotine deal gone bad, according to charging documents. One of three juvenile suspects in the case, 17-year-old Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, was charged as an adult in the Tuesday death of 16-year-old Jersey Miller. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of robbery.
