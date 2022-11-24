Mr. Tien Manh (31 years old, in Hanoi) earns 80-100 million VND/month from creating many mini-ecosystems, attracting many customers to buy and display. ($1=25,000 VND) Gardens with miniature ecosystems in glass cabinets (often called terrariums – green glass cages) have appeared for a long time, but in recent years, they have become closer and more popular because many people buy them. display in living room space, desk… In addition to aesthetics, the terrarium is quite cheap and suitable for any space. Without too much care, a terrarium can last for many years, even decades.

