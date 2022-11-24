ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tammy Emineth

Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
vinlove.net

9X boy earns hundreds of millions per month from the hobby of ‘green glass’

Mr. Tien Manh (31 years old, in Hanoi) earns 80-100 million VND/month from creating many mini-ecosystems, attracting many customers to buy and display. ($1=25,000 VND) Gardens with miniature ecosystems in glass cabinets (often called terrariums – green glass cages) have appeared for a long time, but in recent years, they have become closer and more popular because many people buy them. display in living room space, desk… In addition to aesthetics, the terrarium is quite cheap and suitable for any space. Without too much care, a terrarium can last for many years, even decades.
Ingram Atkinson

After fire destroys town, couple decides to spend last moments together

There is a couple whose story is actually pretty sad and who have been missing for more than 2800 years. Their remains were found in the 1970s at Hasanlu, an Iranian archeological site. The couple most likely lived about 800 BC, which is precisely when a large fire completely destroyed the Hasanlu region, according to scientists.
msn.com

Colosseum’s drains reveal sausage dogs slaughtered in bloody bear fight bouts

Sausage dogs were used for entertainment in the Colosseum and may have been pitted against bigger animals in bloody fights watched by ancient Roman spectators, archaeologists have revealed in a new discovery. Archaeologists excavating the ancient drains that lie beneath the 2,000-year-old amphitheatre in Rome found, for the first time,...
Family Handyman

Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?

I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
pawesome.net

Australian Shepherd’s Reaction To Getting The Perfect Christmas Present Is So Precious

Every dog has their favorite. Some dogs prefer crinkle toys, plushies, rope toys, or balls. An Australian Shepherd named Farley loves the doorstopper. For some reason, he enjoys pushing the doorstopper down and watching it bounce back. So Farley’s owners knew just what to get him for Christmas. A homemade toy, a wooden panel with multiple doorstoppers attached.
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?
vinlove.net

Surprised by the green beauty of the land of tea

There is an old saying that “Thai tea for Tuyen girls” – refers to the deliciousness of Thai Nguyen tea and the gentle and pure beauty of Tuyen Quang girls. Today, traveling to Thai Nguyen, travelers will be surprised to admire the charming beauty of the green and blue water. Vast green tea hills, cool waterfalls, fanciful caves… All make this place a new discovery point on the tourist route of the Northeast mountainous region of our country.
pethelpful.com

Pet Parent Tries to Protect Christmas Tree From Cat and the Plan Backfires Miserably

Cats love nothing more than Christmas decorations and they are so happy that we went through all this trouble just to decorate for them!. TikTok account @OllieOllieoxenfree posted this amazing video where she attempted to cat-proof her Christmas tree and well, you'll have to watch to see how well that went.
WRAL

Hard-working Colombian beetles clean garbage, retire as pets

TUNJA, COLOMBIA — Three yellow-and-black beetles clung to the shirt of Germán Viasus Tibamoso, a Colombian environmental engineer who uses beetle larvae to transform food waste into fertilizers. As he encouraged them to move along, he murmured to them in Japanese — trying to get them accustomed, he...

