Jacksonville, AL

AL.com

Fyffe beats Pisgah, earns 7th trip to Super 7 in last 9 seasons

Fyffe is headed back to the Super 7 – again. The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Red Devils earned a 41-14 victory over No. 8 Pisgah in the Class 2A semifinals at Paul Benefield Stadium in Fyffe. It was the Red Devils’ second win over Region 7 rival Pisgah (11-3) this season, having defeated the Eagles 40-6 on Oct. 14.
FYFFE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tigers for Tomorrow fall, winter hours

ATTALLA, Ala. – Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve has a family weekend planned! The preserve will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for the last weekend of fall hours!  Capybara encounters: No reservations needed. Book at admission window. $50 for 1-4 people. Feed a tiger: At 11:30 and 3:30 visitors can safely feed a tiger! $10 a person! Big cat, wolf and bear enrichment will be going on all weekend: Yonah is looking for his first Christmas tree! We could use a few pumpkins.  Come to the preserve and enjoy a day with your entire family with this...
ATTALLA, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
PELL CITY, AL
alreporter.com

Gidley extends ministry as District 29 representative

For Pastor Mark Gidley, representing District 29 in the Alabama House of Representatives is just an extension of his ministry. Gidley spent 21 years in the insurance business before committing full-time to the ministry, leading the flock as pastor at Faith Worship Center in Glencoe. He earned his master’s degree from Pentecostal theological Seminary in Cleveland, Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Two Horses Struck and Killed by Garbage Truck Friday Morning

Two horses were struck and killed by a garbage truck, near Bells Crossroads, shortly before daybreak Friday. Alabama State Troopers and the Gaylesville Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:00am, and Highway 68 in the area was closed for a short period of time due to the accident. Early...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

3 Gadsden officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge; ‘I love you,’ they said

Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
GADSDEN, AL

