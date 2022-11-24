Read full article on original website
College Football (11/26): Duggan leads TCU to rout of ISU, K-State wins
(KMAland) -- Max Duggan helped his team roll to a win over Iowa State, Kansas State moved to the Big 12 Championship Game and Northwest Missouri State ended its season on Saturday. Iowa State (4-8, 1-8): Iowa State was no match for TCU (12-0, 9-0) in a 62-14 rout. Hunter...
10 things to know as Kansas State plays host to Kansas
Games stacked with high magnitude have found Manhattan with more frequency in the last 30 years. But the last time a Big 12 Championship appearance was actually on the line occurred all the way back in the 2003 season. The Missouri Tigers posed the opposition at then-KSU Stadium. Kansas State had a 10-game series streak at stake.
Unbeatens Arkansas, Kansas State set for Saturday Paradise Jam battle
Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set to battle Sunday
K-State vs. KU: Prediction for Wildcats in Sunflower Showdown football game, time, TV
Who wins? Who covers? Here is our prediction for Kansas State’s next football game against KU in the Sunflower Showdown.
Bobby Pettiford set to miss time due to injury suffered against Tennessee, Bill Self says
Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford left Friday’s game against Tennessee with a leg injury and did not return. Postgame, head coach Bill Self said that Pettiford suffered a hamstring strain and is set to miss time. In his place, Joe Yesufu played a season-high 27 minutes, scoring a KU career-high 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
Missouri men's basketball looks to go 7-0, faces Houston Christian
Missouri men’s basketball continues its 2022-23 season against Houston Christian. The Tigers take on the Huskies at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena, marking their seventh straight home game. The game will air on SEC Network.
A closer look at everything — good & bad — that went into Bobby Pettiford's wild game-winner for Kansas
So, Bobby Pettiford’s first basket of the game, second basket in the Bahamas and 10th field goal of the 2022-23 season to date was a pretty big one. There’s no denying that a shot like that could wind up being huge for a young player like Pettiford and his confidence, but there’s also so much more that happened on that game-winning play and it’s worth unpacking all of it here.
Gardner Edgerton football aiming for first state title in school history
The Gardner Edgerton football team is state bound and hoping to make history by bringing home its first ever Kansas 6A state title.
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One Tank Trips: Sinkers Lounge in downtown Kansas City
Sinkers Lounge brings nine holes of traditional mini golf and nine holes of tabletop golf to downtown Kansas City. You can play, eat and drink!
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in […]
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
