ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner

Former President Trump’s campaign is increasing its vetting protocols following his widely criticized dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, sources told The Associated Press. A senior campaign official will be present with Trump at all times, one of the sources said. Fuentes attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy