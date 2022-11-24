Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (11/26): Iowa beats Penn
(KMAland) -- Iowa cruised to a dual win while Iowa State and Northern Iowa had productive days in Ames. Iowa State at Cyclone Open (4 champions) Northern Iowa at Cyclone Open (2 champions)
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/26): Wins for Omaha, UNI, Drake, Mizzou
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri were winners while suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional college basketball slate. Iowa (5-1): The Hawkeyes lost to TCU (5-1), 79-66, in the finals of the Emerald Coast Classic. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 15 points each. Kris Murray had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Filip Rebraca accounted for nine points and five rebounds. Dasonte Bowen came off the bench for eight points.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
kmaland.com
College Football (11/26): Duggan leads TCU to rout of ISU, K-State wins
(KMAland) -- Max Duggan helped his team roll to a win over Iowa State, Kansas State moved to the Big 12 Championship Game and Northwest Missouri State ended its season on Saturday. Iowa State (4-8, 1-8): Iowa State was no match for TCU (12-0, 9-0) in a 62-14 rout. Hunter...
After close call, No. 25 Iowa faces TCU in Emerald Coast final
TCU gets a chance to impress the national pollsters when the Horned Frogs meet 25th-ranked Iowa in the final of
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU
Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
kmaland.com
Former Underwood standout Anderson learning in veteran backfield for undefeated Wartburg
(Waverly) -- Wartburg football will play in a Division III national second round game on Saturday and suiting up for the undefeated Knights are three former KMAlanders. Underwood alum and freshman running back Joey Anderson is one of those. Anderson joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Friday to talk about a special season, the Wartburg program as a whole and learning behind a veteran backfield.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
kmaland.com
ISU receives fourth Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award
(Ames) -- For the fourth time in the past six years, Iowa State University has received an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award. The award is given out annually by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities recognizing schools around the country for their work in economic development within their state or region and the nation. Iowa State has been eligible for the award since 2017, placing first in the 'Innovation' category this year -- one of three for the award. David Spalding is the Vice President of Economic Development and Industry at Iowa State. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Spalding says the school received the award based on three different case studies -- the first of which involved the university's work in finding more affordable and durable housing for rural communities.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa
Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
Gov. Reynolds appoints Charles Sinnard as District Judge
(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Charles Sinnard as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. Sinnard, of Urbandale, Iowa, currently serves as the Dallas County Attorney and previously served as an Assistant Dallas County Attorney. Sinnard received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School.
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
KCCI.com
Security guard fires gunshot inside a Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A gunshot was fired inside a bar on Locust Street in Des Moines late Friday night. Des Moines police say two people were fighting inside Ricochet gaming bar and lounge just before midnight on Friday. One person in the fight left the bar, but as...
