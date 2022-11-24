(Ames) -- For the fourth time in the past six years, Iowa State University has received an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award. The award is given out annually by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities recognizing schools around the country for their work in economic development within their state or region and the nation. Iowa State has been eligible for the award since 2017, placing first in the 'Innovation' category this year -- one of three for the award. David Spalding is the Vice President of Economic Development and Industry at Iowa State. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Spalding says the school received the award based on three different case studies -- the first of which involved the university's work in finding more affordable and durable housing for rural communities.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO