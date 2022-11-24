ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Letter: Thank you

The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

On behalf of the League of Women Voters of Curry County, a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in the Candidate Forums held last month in Port Orford, Gold Beach, and Brookings. We’re grateful to the candidates who participated; the public library staff in all three cities who provided the venues; the league volunteers whose efforts made the forums possible; and the community members whose attendance made the events worthwhile. Thanks, too, to Carl King for videotaping the forums and to Denise King for getting them on the airwaves.

All three forums were well-attended, civil, and lively. Candidate forums present a unique opportunity for voter education, which is key to the League’s mission. Again, thank you to all the candidates, the librarians, the volunteers, and the community for participating in this important exercise in civil engagement.

Alyce Prudden

President, League of Women Voters of Curry County

Curry County, OR
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

