Pasadena, CA

Pasadena police release new video of gunman wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old boy

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

A year after a 13-year-old Pasadena boy was fatally shot, police have released new footage of the shooting as the search for the gunman continues.

Iran Moreno was hit by a stray bullet that came through his window while he played video games in his bedroom in November 2021.

Pasadena police say they have exhausted all leads into the shooting death, but they hope the footage will help someone identify the gunman.

The video shows as a car pulls into a parking lot on North Raymond Avenue and then turns around before stopping momentarily. A passenger appears to exit the car and shots are fired in the direction of the victim's house, police say.

The male suspect was seen wearing a "dual-colored hoodie or long-sleeved shirt." Police describe the suspect vehicle as a 2017-2020 gray, four-door Ford Fusion.

A reward of $85,000 is being offered.

Pasadena police asks anyone with information to call the department at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous information can be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org or by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

