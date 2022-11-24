ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Iron Bowl notes: Cadillac says he could have coached better, praises players

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama–Carnell Carnell "Cadillac" Williams,thanked the seniors for their effort and support during his four games as interim head football coach of the Tigers. Williams made the comment postgame following his Auburn team's 49-27 loss to archrival Alabama on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. "I am proud of these seniors,...
247Sports

Twitter reacts to Auburn's Iron Bowl loss at Alabama

In its final game of the season, Auburn fell to archrival Alabama 49-27, suffering their third consecutive loss to the Crimson Tide and their sixth straight loss in Tuscaloosa. The 27 points were the most Auburn scored in Tuscaloosa since scoring 44 in 2014. Despite facing an Alabama defense that...
247Sports

Auburn QB Robby Ashford: 'I played the whole year hurt'

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Cadillac Williams always calls Robby Ashford a fighter. And he's been a bigger one that Williams, Ashford and Auburn have let on. Following Auburn's 49-27 loss in the Iron Bowl on Saturday evening, Ashford told reporters he's played through injuries all season long. "Bruised rotator cuff,...
247Sports

'I truly think he loves us:' Tigers make Cadillac proud in Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — If Saturday's Iron Bowl loss was the last game Cadillac Williams coaches for his alma mater, the Tigers sent him out playing the way they have ever since he took over as the interim: they fought. Auburn lost its sixth straight game in Tuscaloosa, 49-27 to...
247Sports

VIDEO: Cadillac Williams talks Iron Bowl, interim coaching experience

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama—Despite falling 49-27 to Alabama on Saturday to end the season at 5-7, the Auburn Tigers experienced plenty of growth to finish the season under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Taking over four the last four games, Williams talks about the experience, Saturday's game, the growth of this team, the seniors and much more in this video from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
