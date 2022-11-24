Read full article on original website
citrusheightssentinel.com
Middleton pulls ahead with slim lead in Citrus Heights council race
Sentinel staff report– — The latest vote count totals released Nov. 22 show Mayor Porsche Middleton has regained a slight lead of 29 votes in the race for Citrus Heights City Council District 5. While the two had been tied with exactly 1,523 votes apiece as of Nov....
More than 250,000 mid-term ballots remain uncounted statewide
SACRAMENTO -- More than 250,000 ballots statewide in the mid-term election remain uncounted, according to figures released this week by the Secretary of State.Among those are an estimated 89,000 unprocessed ballots in Sacramento County. The latest figured were released Tuesday.On Wednesday, Placer County reported 38,910 ballots still needing to be counted. Most of those are vote-by-mail ballots, according to county officials.Elsewhere, San Joaquin has 3,770 estimated total ballots remaining, as of Tuesday, and Yuba County has 1,666.Statewide, 188,471 vote-by-mail ballots still need to be counted.
ecosacramento.net
Essay: Sacramento voters rejected Measure A’s giveaways and political patronage for a reason
ECOS Board Member Brad Banan wrote the following article published in the Sacramento News and Review on November 18, 2022. By standard political measures, a proposed Sacramento County transportation tax should have won approval in this month’s election. Supporters had a truckload of campaign cash and the backing of the political establishment, among other things.
galtheraldonline.com
Villescaz concedes state senate race; Niello to represent 6th district
Paula Villescaz has conceded the race to represent state Senate District 6, which includes Galt. With her concession and a strong lead in the vote count, former Assemblymember Roger Niello is set to return to the state Legislature. Besides Galt, the redrawn 6th district includes communities to the north, east...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Republican gaining ground in Sacramento-area Assembly race. Will the seat flip red?
A Republican newcomer has overtaken an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman in the race to represent the Sacramento suburbs, potentially flipping a longtime blue seat red. GOP candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday took a 1,568-vote lead over Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley in the Assembly District 7 election, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office.
Sierra Sun
Measure V fails: Nevada County’s ballots continue to be counted
Nevada County’s proposed 1/2 cent sales tax, Measure V, has failed. Updated Nevada County Elections Office results released Tuesday evening showed that the “No” on Measure V campaign has increased its lead to a margin of 1,733 votes. Approximately 989 unprocessed ballots remain to be counted as...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school
By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bear River property agreement, CEO appointment on Placer Supervisors' agenda
The Placer County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review a variety of items during its Tuesday meeting. Scheduled at 9:50 a.m., the board will consider approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for management of day use of the Bear River Fishing Access Property (Bear River Campground) to include restroom cleaning, ranger service and trash pickup. The proposed agreement is for one year, with an automatic one-year extension, according to the staff report.
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
KCRA.com
Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
mynspr.org
Republican Kevin Kiley wins House race in California's 3rd Congressional District
Republican state Assembly member Kevin Kiley has defeated Dr. Kermit Jones in the congressional race for the 3rd District, which includes Folsom, Roseville and Lake Tahoe, according to a race call Tuesday by the Associated Press. Kiley had 53% of the votes as of Tuesday afternoon, with 83% of the...
KCRA.com
High School Playbook finals: Scores, highlights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nov. 25 is the final night of the 2022 High School Playbook season. Watch scores and highlights in the video player above.
KCRA.com
Nearly 30K people attended Run to Feed the Hungry. Here’s how it all went down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest Thanksgiving run in the country returned for the 29th year. Nearly 30,000 people turned out to East Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry. LiveCopter 3 was overhead the swarms of people packing the streets before the run began. Participants were able to...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
KCRA.com
2022 Black Friday busy in Sacramento area — but not compared to years past
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The hectic, rushed and crowded scene that Black Friday was known for may be a thing of the past, as fewer than normal shoppers trickled into stores. The 2022 Black Friday comes as stores experience a surplus, in the wake of supply shortages in 2021. Financial...
nomadlawyer.org
Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento's Black-owned businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people decided to shop black this Black Friday. Sacramento's Black Wall Street in Florin Square hosted an event highlighting dozens of Black-owned businesses. Many of the items for sale are handcrafted making each one unique and perfect for the holidays. "It is one of the...
KCRA.com
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Police investigating homicide near Sacramento City College
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man on Friday afternoon. This marks the city’s 53rd homicide of 2022. The department issues a press release Friday evening. Homicide Investigation – 4100 Block of 23rd Street. On November 25, 2022 at approximately...
