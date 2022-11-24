ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

More than 250,000 mid-term ballots remain uncounted statewide

SACRAMENTO -- More than 250,000 ballots statewide in the mid-term election remain uncounted, according to figures released this week by the Secretary of State.Among those are an estimated 89,000 unprocessed ballots in Sacramento County. The latest figured were released Tuesday.On Wednesday, Placer County reported 38,910 ballots still needing to be counted. Most of those are vote-by-mail ballots, according to county officials.Elsewhere, San Joaquin has 3,770 estimated total ballots remaining, as of Tuesday, and Yuba County has 1,666.Statewide, 188,471 vote-by-mail ballots still need to be counted.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ecosacramento.net

Essay: Sacramento voters rejected Measure A’s giveaways and political patronage for a reason

ECOS Board Member Brad Banan wrote the following article published in the Sacramento News and Review on November 18, 2022. By standard political measures, a proposed Sacramento County transportation tax should have won approval in this month’s election. Supporters had a truckload of campaign cash and the backing of the political establishment, among other things.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Villescaz concedes state senate race; Niello to represent 6th district

Paula Villescaz has conceded the race to represent state Senate District 6, which includes Galt. With her concession and a strong lead in the vote count, former Assemblymember Roger Niello is set to return to the state Legislature. Besides Galt, the redrawn 6th district includes communities to the north, east...
GALT, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Republican gaining ground in Sacramento-area Assembly race. Will the seat flip red?

A Republican newcomer has overtaken an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman in the race to represent the Sacramento suburbs, potentially flipping a longtime blue seat red. GOP candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday took a 1,568-vote lead over Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley in the Assembly District 7 election, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Measure V fails: Nevada County’s ballots continue to be counted

Nevada County’s proposed 1/2 cent sales tax, Measure V, has failed. Updated Nevada County Elections Office results released Tuesday evening showed that the “No” on Measure V campaign has increased its lead to a margin of 1,733 votes. Approximately 989 unprocessed ballots remain to be counted as...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

Citrus Heights to look into putting police officers in every school

By Sara Beth Williams– — Prompted by school shootings across the United States and other security concerns, the City of Citrus Heights is moving ahead with studying the feasibility of putting a police officer on every public school campus in the city. During an Oct. 25 Strategic Planning...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear River property agreement, CEO appointment on Placer Supervisors' agenda

The Placer County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review a variety of items during its Tuesday meeting. Scheduled at 9:50 a.m., the board will consider approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for management of day use of the Bear River Fishing Access Property (Bear River Campground) to include restroom cleaning, ranger service and trash pickup. The proposed agreement is for one year, with an automatic one-year extension, according to the staff report.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating homicide near Sacramento City College

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man on Friday afternoon. This marks the city’s 53rd homicide of 2022. The department issues a press release Friday evening. Homicide Investigation – 4100 Block of 23rd Street. On November 25, 2022 at approximately...
SACRAMENTO, CA

