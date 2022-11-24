Read full article on original website
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99, who needs Roku?
Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer: just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
These are the worst gaming deals I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday
I'm all about some great gaming deals. What could be better than getting your hands on an awesome new peripheral for your console of choice? A headset to bring the environment to life? A new racing wheel to get you closer to the virtual tarmac? A thumbstick extender to extend your... what? That's right. For every good great accessory, there are a hundred pieces of useless tat, too.
Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!
If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find. However, we've been searching high and low, and have...
Cyber Monday TV deals extended - the 9 best offers still available
While Cyber Monday might technically be over (it is Tuesday, after all), Cyber Monday TV deals still live on from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. That means if you didn't grab a massive discount on a gorgeous OLED TV or snag a cheap budget set during the holiday weekend, it's not too late to do so now. To help you find the top leftover offers, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available today.
Wow! This Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal is one of the best we've ever seen
Amazon is making it really, really hard to ignore this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals, particularly those discounting premium robotic cleaners. Given their semi-autonomous nature, the best robot vacuums are typically much more expensive than their cordless and upright counterparts, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate to a record-low price of $255 (down from $449) (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That's a saving of almost $200 on a premium cleaner from the world's foremost robot vacuum manufacturer. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today.
I can't believe Roomba robot vacuum prices just dropped even lower for Cyber Monday
IRobot has really been bringing the heat in this year's Cyber Monday sales, and now it's slashed the prices on some of its best robot vacuums even further to all-time low prices. I've become somewhat of a robot vacuum fangirl in the last year (after years of swearing they were...
Future OnePlus phones will be supported for as long as the Samsung Galaxy S22
Not so long ago, Android phones were terrible for updates, with many handsets only getting a couple of new Android releases if they were lucky. But in recent years a lot of brands have been supporting their phones for longer, and now OnePlus is pushing support beyond that of almost any other company.
Samsung Galaxy S23 could land in early February with an extremely high price
There’s probably not long to wait now until the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launches, with these phones expected to land in early 2023, and more specifically they might land in February. That’s according to “a Samsung Electronics executive with knowledge of the matter,” speaking to the Korea JoongAng Daily...
Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday
In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
Cyber Monday fitness deals: I'm kitting myself out to hit my 2023 workout goals
As TechRadar's resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm using the Cyber Monday deals to help myself and others get ready to hit our 2023 fitness goals. Normally, I've got a list: attend a certain number of yoga classes, deadlift a certain amount, complete a full set of 10 strict-form pull-ups, and so on. However, I've only got one explicit fitness goal in 2023: run a marathon.
How to watch Willow: stream the new adventure today
Thirty-four years after he first appeared on the big screen, Willow Ufgood is back for another dangerous quest as Willow returns for an all-new, eight-part series on Disney Plus. Serving as a sequel to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name directed by Ron Howard and written and produced by George Lucas, the show sees Warwick Davis return in the lead role as the brave sorcerer. Here's how to watch Willow online, while saving a little money too...
New US trademark filing hints Samsung is working on Self Repair Assistant app
A recently discovered American trademark application from Samsung suggests it may be expanding its self-repair service and launching a new support app to boot. The app is called Self Repair Assistant, according to the filing (opens in new tab) on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website. Its purpose is to provide “consultancy and information services relating to [the] self-installation, self-maintenance, and self-repair…” of various mobile devices. Samsung currently has a partnership with repair company iFixit to provide information and resources to its Self-Repair Program. If this app launches, you will no longer have to go to iFixit’s website to read a guide; it’ll all be through Samsung.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's biggest bug isn't what you think
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is no stranger to bugs and glitches. However, the latest issue uncovered by players runs deeper than the occasional texture pop. Fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's competitive multiplayer have uncovered an alarming fault in the game's PvP Battle Stadium. In short, it looks like every single PvP battle in the stadium uses the same RNG (random number generator) seed when generating randomized outcomes in battle.
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2022: free phones and tablets, plus huge trade-ins
Verizon's Cyber Monday deals include some absolutely superb offerings, whether you're after an iPhone or an Android device. Not only are there huge savings to be had with trade-ins, but many devices come with big discounts or free tablets and smartwatches thrown in, and there's also a gift card to grab if you're switching from another carrier.
Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals 2022: the hottest Apple laptop deals on sale
Save some serious cash on a new laptop with these Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals. We've got plenty of Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals still available for anyone who has been looking for a powerful portable workstation from Apple. Although we're in the final stretch of the biggest sale events of the year, those money-saving discounts are still available, so it isn't to late to take advantage.
Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals 2022: All the best deals on Apple's most popular MacBook
Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals: Jump to... Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals are here, so if you're hoping to grab a great deal on Apple's most popular MacBook, you're going to get one more bite at...the apple...before the holiday shopping season rolls on. After Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals are...
This incredible iPhone 14 Pro deal includes a free Apple Watch, iPad, and headphones
If you haven’t already scooped up a bargain in the past few days then this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro could be the one to go for – it nets you basically an entire Apple ecosystem in one fell swoop at a hefty discount.
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earbuds: still so cheap on Cyber Monday it's criminal
I wrote about it last week and I'm back to hammer my point home as we near the end of the deals extravaganza known as Cyber Monday. Sometimes, a deal is so good, I literally cannot believe the pricing is real. On this occasion, I even emailed Cambridge Audio direct to check. But no, it's legit – and it's still live now.
