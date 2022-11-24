A recently discovered American trademark application from Samsung suggests it may be expanding its self-repair service and launching a new support app to boot. The app is called Self Repair Assistant, according to the filing (opens in new tab) on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website. Its purpose is to provide “consultancy and information services relating to [the] self-installation, self-maintenance, and self-repair…” of various mobile devices. Samsung currently has a partnership with repair company iFixit to provide information and resources to its Self-Repair Program. If this app launches, you will no longer have to go to iFixit’s website to read a guide; it’ll all be through Samsung.

8 HOURS AGO