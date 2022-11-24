ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales

Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
TechRadar

These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends

I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
TechRadar

With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99, who needs Roku?

Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer: just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar

These are the worst gaming deals I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday

I'm all about some great gaming deals. What could be better than getting your hands on an awesome new peripheral for your console of choice? A headset to bring the environment to life? A new racing wheel to get you closer to the virtual tarmac? A thumbstick extender to extend your... what? That's right. For every good great accessory, there are a hundred pieces of useless tat, too.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday TV deals extended - the 9 best offers still available

While Cyber Monday might technically be over (it is Tuesday, after all), Cyber Monday TV deals still live on from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. That means if you didn't grab a massive discount on a gorgeous OLED TV or snag a cheap budget set during the holiday weekend, it's not too late to do so now. To help you find the top leftover offers, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available today.
TechRadar

Wow! This Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal is one of the best we've ever seen

Amazon is making it really, really hard to ignore this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals, particularly those discounting premium robotic cleaners. Given their semi-autonomous nature, the best robot vacuums are typically much more expensive than their cordless and upright counterparts, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate to a record-low price of $255 (down from $449) (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That's a saving of almost $200 on a premium cleaner from the world's foremost robot vacuum manufacturer. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today.
TechRadar

Future OnePlus phones will be supported for as long as the Samsung Galaxy S22

Not so long ago, Android phones were terrible for updates, with many handsets only getting a couple of new Android releases if they were lucky. But in recent years a lot of brands have been supporting their phones for longer, and now OnePlus is pushing support beyond that of almost any other company.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 could land in early February with an extremely high price

There’s probably not long to wait now until the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launches, with these phones expected to land in early 2023, and more specifically they might land in February. That’s according to “a Samsung Electronics executive with knowledge of the matter,” speaking to the Korea JoongAng Daily...
TechRadar

Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday

In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday fitness deals: I'm kitting myself out to hit my 2023 workout goals

As TechRadar's resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm using the Cyber Monday deals to help myself and others get ready to hit our 2023 fitness goals. Normally, I've got a list: attend a certain number of yoga classes, deadlift a certain amount, complete a full set of 10 strict-form pull-ups, and so on. However, I've only got one explicit fitness goal in 2023: run a marathon.
TechRadar

How to watch Willow: stream the new adventure today

Thirty-four years after he first appeared on the big screen, Willow Ufgood is back for another dangerous quest as Willow returns for an all-new, eight-part series on Disney Plus. Serving as a sequel to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name directed by Ron Howard and written and produced by George Lucas, the show sees Warwick Davis return in the lead role as the brave sorcerer. Here's how to watch Willow online, while saving a little money too...
TechRadar

New US trademark filing hints Samsung is working on Self Repair Assistant app

A recently discovered American trademark application from Samsung suggests it may be expanding its self-repair service and launching a new support app to boot. The app is called Self Repair Assistant, according to the filing (opens in new tab) on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website. Its purpose is to provide “consultancy and information services relating to [the] self-installation, self-maintenance, and self-repair…” of various mobile devices. Samsung currently has a partnership with repair company iFixit to provide information and resources to its Self-Repair Program. If this app launches, you will no longer have to go to iFixit’s website to read a guide; it’ll all be through Samsung.
TechRadar

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's biggest bug isn't what you think

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is no stranger to bugs and glitches. However, the latest issue uncovered by players runs deeper than the occasional texture pop. Fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's competitive multiplayer have uncovered an alarming fault in the game's PvP Battle Stadium. In short, it looks like every single PvP battle in the stadium uses the same RNG (random number generator) seed when generating randomized outcomes in battle.
TechRadar

Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2022: free phones and tablets, plus huge trade-ins

Verizon's Cyber Monday deals include some absolutely superb offerings, whether you're after an iPhone or an Android device. Not only are there huge savings to be had with trade-ins, but many devices come with big discounts or free tablets and smartwatches thrown in, and there's also a gift card to grab if you're switching from another carrier.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals 2022: the hottest Apple laptop deals on sale

Save some serious cash on a new laptop with these Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals. We've got plenty of Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals still available for anyone who has been looking for a powerful portable workstation from Apple. Although we're in the final stretch of the biggest sale events of the year, those money-saving discounts are still available, so it isn't to late to take advantage.
TechRadar

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earbuds: still so cheap on Cyber Monday it's criminal

I wrote about it last week and I'm back to hammer my point home as we near the end of the deals extravaganza known as Cyber Monday. Sometimes, a deal is so good, I literally cannot believe the pricing is real. On this occasion, I even emailed Cambridge Audio direct to check. But no, it's legit – and it's still live now.

