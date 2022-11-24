The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen remake supports DLSS, FSR, cross-platform saves and adds a new Ultra+ mode for PC players

Read full article on original website
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
hypebeast.com
notebookcheck.net
Steam Autumn Sale: 3 blood-pumping story-driven games for less than US$10
In a world of characterless MMOs and battle royales, it's easy to think gaming has become homogenous. Every once in a while, though, a great story emerges as if a light from the heavens to release us from our suffering...or something. The Steam Autumn Sale has made a few hit story games very affordable until November 29.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game of the Week Star Wars: Squadrons Now Available; Two New Free Games Unveiled for Next Week
Last week, it was revealed that EA Motive's Star Wars: Squadrons would be available for free on the Epic Games Store. The combat fighter title is now available to buy for no cost on the popular platform until December 1, 2022. The game features multiplayer modes and a single player...
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘Splinter Cell’ is back and ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ are being refunded
It is not all good news in the land of Nintendo, as they have been refunding copies of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, while fans have gotten angry at the Need for Speed Twitter account, and Splinter Cell is back, but probably not in the way that you want.
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
Microsoft offered Sony a 10 year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation
The offer was made earlier this month to help push through the Activision acquisition.
ComicBook
Steam Finally Adding One of 2020's Most Popular Games
PC players who use Valve's Steam platform are finally going to be able to buy and play one of the most popular games that launched back in 2020. For a prolonged period of time, video game publisher Ubisoft has chosen to only release its titles on PC via its own Ubisoft Connect launcher. And while fans have called for this trend to come to an end, Ubisoft has largely opted to stay the course with its decision for the time being. Luckily, after so many requests, one of the most popular Ubisoft titles of the past couple of years will be landing on Steam early next month.
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ developer says DLC death animations are not cut content
The 25 extra death animations in The Callisto Protocol‘s season pass are not content cut from the base game, developer Striking Distance Studios has stated. The developer found itself in hot water with fans after it announced the game’s season pass, which features a story DLC, the Outer Way Skin Collection, the Contagion Bundle which adds a permadeath mode, and the Riot Bundle – which will see players fighting off waves of enemies in “a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison.”
TechSpot
IGN
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players spot revamped version of a classic easter egg on world map
WoW Dragonflight players have noticed a bizarre detail that snuck into the game with the latest expansion. Dragonflight has brought a ton of changes to the World of Warcraft universe that we all know and love, and while there are some big ones that are redefining the game, there are tons of little overlooked details that made their way in as well.
Simple steps to improve your new or old TV’s picture quality
While televisions may be cheaper during this time of the year, it may not guarantee crystal clear resolution.
Digital Trends
Halo Infinite’s Winter Update is the boost the shooter needed
It’d be an understatement to say it’s been a rough run for Halo Infinite. The latest in the classically Xbox-centric first-person shooter series, Infinite was released in November 2021 to a steady stream of positive reviews, though its popularity quickly died off due to an unintuitive progression system, a mountain of bugs, and a disappointing lack of fresh content delivered on anything resembling a consistent release schedule.
IGN
Blade of Darkness - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
Choose one of four characters and venture forth to find a mythical sword and save the realm from Evil – now you can do it wherever you want. A re-release of a classic fantasy action-adventure game, Blade of Darkness, is out now on Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
Mass Effect 3's Hilarious Alternate Ending Revealed by Ex-BioWare Dev
Mass Effect 3 has a pretty hilarious alternate ending and it's finally been shared with world. Mass Effect is one of the most renowned franchises in gaming, particularly when it comes to the RPG genre. It told the tale of Commander Shepherd and his elite group of allies as they worked to destroy the Reapers, an alien force that put the entire galaxy at risk. It's a pretty serious, heavy story that many were incredibly moved and riveted by. However, when Mass Effect 3 concluded that story, there was a lot of backlash. The ending left a bad taste in people's mouths and really hurt an otherwise rock-solid game, even prompting BioWare to make changes to the ending after the fact.
techeblog.com
Red Dead Redemption Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Show Shows What the Game Would Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
This Red Dead Redemption remake by TeaserPlay in Unreal Engine 5 shows what the 2010 action-adventure game would look like on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S | X. The third-person perspective is retained with the main character, John Marston, completes missions in a fictionalized version of the Western United States and Northern Mexico.
