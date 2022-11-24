ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Punches thrown during sideline melee between UCF, USF at the 'War on I-4'

Punches were thrown during the Central Florida and South Florida game, commonly known as the “War on I-4,” as it appeared to be sparked by a late hit on a quarterback. To try and keep emotions in check, the referee in the game described it as an “usual situation,” and gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Watch South Florida vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.73 points per contest. South Florida and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
ORLANDO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle

TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Non-profit accepting applications to give gifts to underrepresented teen girls in Tampa Bay

TAMPA — Sisters Empowering Women, Inc. (SEW) is now accepting applications to provide gifts to underrepresented and at-risk teenage girls who may not receive Christmas gifts. The organization strives to support at-risk adolescent girls in their journey to adulthood, teaching them how to communicate effectively, advocate for themselves, guard their mental health and value their voice.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar

November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet

In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
PLANT CITY, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance

TAMPA, Fla. — Fog moving through the Tampa Bay area on Saturday led to the temporary closure of portions of Port Tampa Bay, but they have now been reopened. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL

