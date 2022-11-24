Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Punches thrown during sideline melee between UCF, USF at the 'War on I-4'
Punches were thrown during the Central Florida and South Florida game, commonly known as the “War on I-4,” as it appeared to be sparked by a late hit on a quarterback. To try and keep emotions in check, the referee in the game described it as an “usual situation,” and gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Fans gather in Tampa for the big Gators vs. Seminoles game
It’s a Thanksgiving weekend tradition. Every year, the Seminoles go up against the Gators. Several people - fans on both sides - came to the Press Box here in Tampa to watch the rivalry game live
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
CBS Sports
Watch South Florida vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time
This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.73 points per contest. South Florida and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
UCF at USF: TV, Start Time, Odds & More
All your gameday information for the UCF Knights at the USF Bulls.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
fox13news.com
Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle
TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
The Weekly Challenger
Non-profit accepting applications to give gifts to underrepresented teen girls in Tampa Bay
TAMPA — Sisters Empowering Women, Inc. (SEW) is now accepting applications to provide gifts to underrepresented and at-risk teenage girls who may not receive Christmas gifts. The organization strives to support at-risk adolescent girls in their journey to adulthood, teaching them how to communicate effectively, advocate for themselves, guard their mental health and value their voice.
stpetecatalyst.com
Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar
November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
businessobserverfl.com
Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet
In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
Allman Family Revival supertour rolls into Clearwater on Sunday
Drummer Alex Orbison (yes, Roy’s son), bluesman Larry McCray, and Americana duo River Kittens will all be present
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
fox13news.com
Bucs' defensive tackle provides more than 900 turkeys to local families for Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of local families will have a full Thanksgiving meal thanks to a partnership between Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Will Gholston and Feeding Tampa Bay. Wednesday afternoon, volunteers and members of the Bucs came together to distribute 920 turkeys at Middleton High School and Hillsborough Community...
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance
TAMPA, Fla. — Fog moving through the Tampa Bay area on Saturday led to the temporary closure of portions of Port Tampa Bay, but they have now been reopened. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
Crowds turn out for in-person Black Friday shopping in Tampa
It’s a holiday that’s changed in recent years with the pandemic shifting more shopping online, but shoppers in Tampa were excited to snag the deals in-person this Black Friday.
nomadlawyer.org
Apollo Beach : Explore the Beautiful Beach With Your Friends
Buying a condo in Apollo Beach, Florida, is the best way to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Not only does it give you access to some of the best beaches in the state, but it also puts you within close distance of a lot of other great attractions.
'A hero in my eyes': Retired Largo firefighter fighting for his life
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local hero needs your support. Retired Pinellas County firefighter Phillip Bailey is in the hospital fighting for his life. He was sick, caught COVID-19 and had his leg amputated. Bailey was a firefighter and paramedic for over 30 years in Pinellas County. "He was...
Comments / 0