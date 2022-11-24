The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory off the north coast of California from Point Saint George to Cape Mendocino today through Sunday evening. Gale force northerly winds are forecast today through tonight over the outer waters. Gale force gusts will also likely occur around Pt St George and Cape Mendocino through this evening. Seas will remain elevated today through Sunday evening as steep northerly waves combine with a decaying NW swell. NW winds and seas are forecast to increase again on Monday after a brief lull late Sunday night.

