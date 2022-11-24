ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

Don’t blame redistricting for blue wave | IN RESPONSE

For Colorado Republicans, the results of the 2022 elections were obviously terribly disappointing. In addition to overwhelming losses in all statewide races, Republican representation in the state legislature dropped to modern lows: just 19 of 65 seats in the House and 12 of 35 seats in the Senate. On these...
proclaimerscv.com

Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?

Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
cpr.org

Coloradans voted to legalize psilocybin. What’s next?

It will be years before Colorado’s new system for the legal use of psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs is fully in place. But some significant changes are set to arrive by early next year, and Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to oversee a smooth implementation of the measure, which voters approved on Election Day.
The Denver Gazette

The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore

Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year.
coloradopolitics.com

Emptying prisons, endangering the public | Denver Gazette

An obscure court decision the other day exposed another gaping hole in Colorado’s justice system — a hole carved out by two of the state legislature’s most unabashed apologists for criminals. The ruling itself, by the Colorado Court of Appeals last week, made sense. As reported by...
coloradopolitics.com

One-size-fits-all energy code coming to Colorado | OPINION

I just recently finished my DIY solar panel installation. In reviewing the costs, it was striking to me that a full 22% of the tab went to upgrade my circuit breaker panel and meter box. If you've done any sort of construction around your house lately, you've probably run into...
K99

25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado

No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
coloradopolitics.com

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera co-chairs national mental health task force

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera is co-chairing a national task force charged with developing policies to support the mental health of workers and address behavioral health workforce shortages. Primavera convened the State Exchange on Employment and Disability's (SEED) bipartisan National Task Force on Workforce Mental Health Policy last week, along with...
Advocate

Boebert: 'Disgusting' to Criticize Me for Colorado Springs Rampage

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is on the defensive after many pointed out the correlation between her attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and this weekend's mass shooting at a queer Colorado nightclub near her district, where five people died and at least 18 were injured. Boebert, a gun fetishist narrowly reelected...
agjournalonline.com

Colorado Simmental breeders meet

Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
agjournalonline.com

Colorado water projects finally tap needed funding

Since 1962, people in Colorado’s Lower Arkansas Valley have heard talks of a pipeline that would bring them clean drinking water from Pueblo Reservoir upstream. The 103-mile Arkansas Valley Conduit promises to be a long-term source of clean water for the region, where many people rely on poor-tasting and contaminated well water.
