coloradopolitics.com
Don’t blame redistricting for blue wave | IN RESPONSE
For Colorado Republicans, the results of the 2022 elections were obviously terribly disappointing. In addition to overwhelming losses in all statewide races, Republican representation in the state legislature dropped to modern lows: just 19 of 65 seats in the House and 12 of 35 seats in the Senate. On these...
proclaimerscv.com
Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?
Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
cpr.org
Coloradans voted to legalize psilocybin. What’s next?
It will be years before Colorado’s new system for the legal use of psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs is fully in place. But some significant changes are set to arrive by early next year, and Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to oversee a smooth implementation of the measure, which voters approved on Election Day.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?
One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore
Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year.
coloradopolitics.com
Emptying prisons, endangering the public | Denver Gazette
An obscure court decision the other day exposed another gaping hole in Colorado’s justice system — a hole carved out by two of the state legislature’s most unabashed apologists for criminals. The ruling itself, by the Colorado Court of Appeals last week, made sense. As reported by...
adventure.com
How five Colorado towns voted to make tourist dollars benefit locals
Voters in Colorado have elected to try new taxes to spread the wealth from tourism. The new policies seek to address the housing crisis—which has been driven by the boom of tourism in the area over recent years. In the Western US, voters are making it clear that communities...
coloradopolitics.com
One-size-fits-all energy code coming to Colorado | OPINION
I just recently finished my DIY solar panel installation. In reviewing the costs, it was striking to me that a full 22% of the tab went to upgrade my circuit breaker panel and meter box. If you've done any sort of construction around your house lately, you've probably run into...
25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
Anti-LGBTQ crimes skyrocket; Titone, Pico respond
On Colorado Point of View this week, host Matt Mauro discusses that dramatic increase with the state's first transgender lawmaker, Brianna Titone, and state Rep. Andy Pico, of Colorado Springs.
coloradopolitics.com
Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera co-chairs national mental health task force
Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera is co-chairing a national task force charged with developing policies to support the mental health of workers and address behavioral health workforce shortages. Primavera convened the State Exchange on Employment and Disability's (SEED) bipartisan National Task Force on Workforce Mental Health Policy last week, along with...
Advocate
Boebert: 'Disgusting' to Criticize Me for Colorado Springs Rampage
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is on the defensive after many pointed out the correlation between her attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and this weekend's mass shooting at a queer Colorado nightclub near her district, where five people died and at least 18 were injured. Boebert, a gun fetishist narrowly reelected...
agjournalonline.com
Colorado Simmental breeders meet
Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
agjournalonline.com
Colorado water projects finally tap needed funding
Since 1962, people in Colorado’s Lower Arkansas Valley have heard talks of a pipeline that would bring them clean drinking water from Pueblo Reservoir upstream. The 103-mile Arkansas Valley Conduit promises to be a long-term source of clean water for the region, where many people rely on poor-tasting and contaminated well water.
Longtime liquor stores react to passing of Prop 125
The law now allows vendors to sell wine in any establishment that is licensed to sell full-strength beer.
Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and renters
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
'Largest archaeological preserve' in the United States located in Colorado
A UNESCO World Heritage Site that has a history of attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually, Mesa Verde National Park is one Colorado destination that can't be missed. Not only is the landscape stunning, the educational experience it provides is unmatched. Spanning more than 50,000 acres, this national park is...
