warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
warricknews.com
Appeals court affirms murder convictions in shooting of two Calumet Township teens
The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder convictions of a Gary man who perpetuated the execution-style killing of two teenagers over a missing handgun. Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 38, was convicted in March of two counts of murder, plus a firearm enhancement, and sentenced to 130 years in prison for shooting to death 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, on Oct. 15, 2020, in the boys' home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township, according to court records.
