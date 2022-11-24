The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder convictions of a Gary man who perpetuated the execution-style killing of two teenagers over a missing handgun. Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 38, was convicted in March of two counts of murder, plus a firearm enhancement, and sentenced to 130 years in prison for shooting to death 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, on Oct. 15, 2020, in the boys' home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township, according to court records.

