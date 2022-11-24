ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Recap: Notre Dame can’t handle Southern Cal in L.A. and lose, 38-27

Notre Dame squared off against the USC Trojans with plenty to play for, but didn’t have enough to make it happen. Notre Dame won the toss and deferred to the second half, and USC moved down the field with relative ease using the running game and some trick plays thrown in to keep the Irish off balance. The Trojans finished it off with an 11 yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington.
OFD Reacts: Fan Sentiment High Coming Into USC Game

Welcome back to OFD Reacts, where our readers answer a four-pack of Notre Dame Fighting Irish related questions. Before we begin, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. The Irish are now four-point underdogs, as of this writing. Our first question is our...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC

Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
