city-countyobserver.com
Eagles finish Gotham Classic at Bowling Green USI reaches halfway point of road swing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball completes the Gotham Classic and reaches the halfway point of a four-game road swing with a visit to Bowling Green State University Saturday in Bowling Green, Ohio. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CST) Saturday. The games will be...
Center Grove routs Ft. Wayne Carroll to win 3rd straight Class 6A title
INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove spotted Fort Wayne Carroll the first points of the game, then dominated the rest of the way to win their third-straight Class 6A state championship with a 35-9 win. The title is the Trojans' fifth in nine appearances in the state championship game. Micah Coyle...
wevv.com
Mater Dei Wildcats win Indiana 2A football state title, defeating Andrean 20-10
Evansville's own Mater Dei Wildcats secured a state championship football title in Indianapolis on Friday. The Wildcats faced off against the Andrean Fighting 59ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, taking home the win with a final score of 20 to 10. This was a rematch from last year’s state...
Carroll’s dream season ends with loss in title game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll became the first-ever team from the Fort Wayne area to advance to the 6A state title game, but the Chargers would not be able to bring home the championship as CHS fell to Center Grove 35-9 on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Carroll finishes the year 13-1 overall, suffering […]
pittsburghsportsnow.com
RMU Blows 14-Point Lead in Crushing 54-53 Loss to Evansville
RMU (2-4) entered as one-point favorites against Evansville (2-5) but resulted in the opposite outcome, 54-53 in favor of the Purple Aces. The club dealt with shooting woes in each loss and every game away from the UPMC Events Center. Andy Toole’s team answered the bell in the first half but failed to continue the turnaround in the second. Following Friday’s defeat to Mercer where RMU recorded one of the worst three-point performances in program history – making one of 17 attempts – the Colonials stepped up to connect on shots.
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 6 IU women’s basketball beats Auburn, but at what cost?
In what appeared to be a corporate ballroom with a basketball court dropped in at the Mirage in Las Vegas, No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn 96-81 to improve to 6-0 on the season. But the win was overshadowed by what took place in the game’s opening minutes. Fifth-year guard...
Tri-State high school football playoff scores
The high school football season is nearing a close in Ohio and Northern Kentucky, and it did for some in Indiana on Friday.
WISH-TV
Previewing the IHSAA football state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson provides update on Trayce Jackson-Davis after limited minutes against Jackson State
Mike Woodson provided an update on senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been dealing with a thumb injury and missed Indiana’s game earlier this week. Jackson-Davis played in Friday’s game against Jackson State with limited minutes, scoring 11 points and securing 5 rebounds in 19 minutes played. “He...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
wevv.com
Fox Sports comes to Santa Claus, IN; presented World Cup watch parties
Fox Sports took over Santa Claus, the town deemed "America's Christmas Hometown," to cheer on Team USA as they matched up against England in the World Cup. Santa Claus Brewing Co. and Frosty's Fun Center were transformed into World Cup watch party viewing areas, featuring plenty of raffle prizes and giveaways.
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Windy and wet Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Buckle-up! We've got quite the storm system heading our way this weekend and it eventually delivers wet, windy weather Sunday. However, before it arrives you'll have plenty of time to enjoy Saturday afternoon sunshine and highs in the 50s. Overnight and early Saturday morning there will be...
WISH-TV
Much-needed rain heading this way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
witzamfm.com
Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away
Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
