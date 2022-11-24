Read full article on original website
Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams II Taken To Hospital After Leg Injury Against Purdue
Indiana redshirt quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off with a non-contact injury late in the first quarter of the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 6 IU women’s basketball beats Auburn, but at what cost?
In what appeared to be a corporate ballroom with a basketball court dropped in at the Mirage in Las Vegas, No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn 96-81 to improve to 6-0 on the season. But the win was overshadowed by what took place in the game’s opening minutes. Fifth-year guard...
KRDO
Hemby scores 3 TDs, Maryland shuts out Rutgers 37-0
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, Roman Hemby ran for three TDs, and the Maryland defense allowed just two first downs through the first 2 1/2 quarters of a 37-0 victory over Rutgers. Jeshaun Jones had nine catches for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins, who snapped a three-game losing streak and completed their first seven-win regular season since 2014. Rutgers finished its season on a five-game skid. Tagovailoa took over sole possession of first place on Maryland’s career list with his 50th touchdown pass.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson provides update on Trayce Jackson-Davis after limited minutes against Jackson State
Mike Woodson provided an update on senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been dealing with a thumb injury and missed Indiana’s game earlier this week. Jackson-Davis played in Friday’s game against Jackson State with limited minutes, scoring 11 points and securing 5 rebounds in 19 minutes played. “He...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Jackson State at Indiana game day essentials
Jackson State (0-4) at No. 11 Indiana (5-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Connor Onion, Brian Butch) KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 86 No. 303 Jackson State 58. Series: Indiana leads 1-0. IU won last meeting 70-35 on Nov. 23, 2021. Indiana injuries. IU...
The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame
Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
WTHI
Sullivan County man arrested for vehicle theft
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to an area in Dugger, Indiana for an unwanted guest. He was reportedly armed with a firearm. They identified him as Brant Boyd of Dugger, Indiana. They say Boyd was a suspect in a stolen vehicle case from earlier in the day.
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
wamwamfm.com
ISP Saturation Patrol
Friday night the Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of the tickets were for speeding.
WTHI
Terre Haute man in court, accused of beating a woman with her own gun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Chauncey Thornton on Friday. Police say Thornton was going through a woman's car. When the woman realized this, she took her gun and went to confront Thornton. Police said Thornton shoved the woman, took her gun, and beat her...
