COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, Roman Hemby ran for three TDs, and the Maryland defense allowed just two first downs through the first 2 1/2 quarters of a 37-0 victory over Rutgers. Jeshaun Jones had nine catches for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins, who snapped a three-game losing streak and completed their first seven-win regular season since 2014. Rutgers finished its season on a five-game skid. Tagovailoa took over sole possession of first place on Maryland’s career list with his 50th touchdown pass.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO