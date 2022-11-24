There are so many fun things to do in Northern California. The pull of the area’s national and state parks, architecture, and food culture grows steadily each year. The prime way to experience the best that Northern California has to offer is with a California road trip. The more time allotted to exploring the area, the more top California activities and excursions you can squeeze in like Alcatraz Island and Redwood National Park.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO