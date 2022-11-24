Pirates sweep top honors for Sky-Em League in volleyball

Marshfield dominated the all-league honors for the Sky-Em League after winning the league title with a perfect mark and then going on to win its first volleyball state championship.

The Pirates took the major awards with coach of the year Tammie Montiel and co-players of the year Tatum Montiel and Bridget Gould.

Tatum Montiel and Gould were joined on the first team by both Kate Miles and Paige MacDuff.

Marshfield’s Ava Ainsworth and Gracie Peach were both named to the second team, along with North Bend’s Lennon Riddle, Mirra Riddle and Emma Spalding.

Marshfield’s Alie Clarke and North Bend’s Madison West were honorable mention selections.

FOOTBALL: Marshfield and North Bend both had multiple players on the first-team all-league squad for the Big Sky Conference.

Marshfield players on the first team offense included offensive lineman Toby Johnston, running back John Lemmons, receiver Drake Rogers and tight end Mitchell George.

Pirates named to the first-team defense were Johnston on the defensive line, Kavan Robinson at inside linebacker, George at outside linebacker, Johnny Calvert at defensive back and Robinson at punter.

For North Bend, lineman Kamren Thies and defensive back David Roberts were named to the first team.

Marshfield players named to the second team offense were lineman Gilbert Hernandez and kicker Qwentyn Petty. Center Luke Parry, quarterback Landon Croff and receiver David Bouska were third-team picks.

Lucas Folau was named to the second team at defensive line and Austin Sause at outside linebacker. Linemen Sabastsian Kutsch and Chantry Potter and defensive back Drake Rogers all were honorable mention.

For North Bend, Joshio Stevens was named to the second team on the offensive line, Cole Hansen was the second-team quarterback and Jason Padgett was named to the second team at receiver. Isaiah Dibella was an honorable mention pick at running back and Sam Mickelson was recognized at receiver.

For the defense, Stevens was named to the second team on the line and Peyton Forester at Defensive back. Clayton Wharton was an honorable mention pick at outside linebacker and Daniel Jorge was recognized at defensive back.

The co-offensive players of the year were Mazama quarterback Tyson Van Gastel and Henley quarterback Shaw Stork. Mazama linebacker Trevor Anderson was defensive player of the year and Mazama’s Vic Lease was coach of the year.

BOYS SOCCER: Marshfield had three first-team picks in the Sky-Em League after finishing second in the league standings.

Jose Yanez, Daniel Garcia and goalkeeper Gannon Frost were named to the first team for Marshfield. North Bend’s Steven Lua also was on the first team.

Marshfield’s Jonah Putman and Jacob Eastwood and North Bend’s Henry Hood and Bryant Wicks were on the second team.

Marshfield’s Jonah Martin, Jake Bennet, Spencer Davidson and Spencer Petersen were honorable mention picks, along with North Bend’s Finley Cheal.

Cottage Grove’s Aldo Rea was named player of the year. Jonathan Rea of Marist Catholic and Cottage Grove’s Vern Stewart were co-coaches of the year.

GIRLS SOCCER: Marshfield’s Jose Perez was named coach of the year in the Sky-Em League after leading the Pirates to the playoffs for the first time in school history.

North Bend had four first-team picks and Marshfield two after both the Bulldogs and Pirates reached the Class 4A playoffs while finishing second and third, respectively, behind league and state champion Marist Catholic.

North Bend’s Lauren Efraimson, Kyla Daniels, Erick McClintock and goalkeeper Brynn Buskerud were named to the first team, along with Marshfield’s Milagros Perez and Kaleigh England.

North Bend’s Jasmine Gregory and Angel Andrada and Marshfield’s Isabell Perez, Izabel Perez, Mallory Edd and goalkeeper Rylinn Clark were named to the second team. North Bend’s Jordyn Prince and Marshfield’s Trinity Barker, Lucia Jimenez and Morgan Picatti all were honorable mention selections.

Marist Catholic’s Sela Freeman was named player of the year. The Spartans were perfect in league play and ran through the playoffs with shutout wins over Mazama, Philomath, North Marion and Hidden Valley in the championship game.