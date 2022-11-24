ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Warm for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

By Leigh Spann
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for some low clouds and patchy fog this morning as you either start preparing the turkey or lacing up your shoes for a Turkey Trot.

Eventually the low clouds break up, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures climb into the low 80s this afternoon, and it will feel a bit humid. We only have a 20% chance of a stray afternoon or early evening shower. You can probably even enjoy Thanksgiving dinner outside or at least with the windows open.

It stays warm and mostly dry Friday with highs back in the low 80s and only a 10% chance of rain.

Friends and relatives from other parts of the country are certainly enjoying the warmer-than-average weather, and it continues into Saturday. Highs stay in the low 80s Saturday, and it will be muggy ahead of an approaching cold front.

The front brings a 40% chance of rain Sunday with highs still near 80 degrees. The front pushes south and lingers around South Florida, so it’s only slightly cooler in the mid 70s Monday.

Another front looks to arrive next Thursday.

