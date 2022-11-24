Read full article on original website
Where to Watch Every ‘Addams Family’ Movie in 2022
At long last, “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega of “X” and “Scream” fame, is streaming on Netflix. Ortega takes over the role from iconic ’90s Wednesday Christina Ricci, who so memorably burned down a Thanksgiving play in “Addams Family Values.”. Ricci appears...
Christmas movie guide: New holiday movies, specials on Netflix, other streaming services
Netflix and friends have gone over to the Hallmark side. What began a couple of years ago as a flurry has become a blizzard of new Christmas movies and specials on the expanding array of streaming services. Dozens of new programs with the holiday glow are coming this season, from more versions of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to a Marvel-flavored Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. (In fact, dozens have already debuted, including “Falling for Christmas,” a Hallmark-y comeback vehicle for Lindsay Lohan, which began streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.)
Add these 7 Christmas movies to your holiday watchlist
Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.
Gladys Knight's Christmas: big family gathering, TV movie
Gladys Knight recalls Christmas as more than a family affair when she was growing up in Atlanta.“Because Mom and Dad were the way they were, they would just embrace all the kids in the neighborhood,” said the legendary singer. Many of the children were in the same church choir and ”we were just so excited about the music.”She counts “O Holy Night” as a favorite Christmas song. The best childhood gift she received? A bicycle, blue and silver, “and it was sharp."Knight will be celebrating the holiday on-screen in the TV movie “I’m Glad It’s Christmas,” airing 8 p.m....
Celebrate Thanksgiving With the Macy's Parade, Criminal Minds, and Lizzo
Happy Thanksgiving! Television is celebrating Turkey Day with a slew of special programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Paramount’s Criminal Minds sequel, and music documentary Love, Lizzo. Also today: The Kardashians ends another season of fourth wall-breaking, NFL football delivers all-day action, Good Rivals explores the intense...
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Review: Tim Burton turns 'Wednesday' Addams into a gloriously goth 'Buffy' for Netflix
Creepy? A little. Kooky and spooky? Sure. Altogether ooky? I'll let you be the judge of that. The Addams Family, the enduring pop culture clan of macabre mischief makers, has returned yet again to the screen, this time in Netflix's high school drama focused on daughter Wednesday, the princess of scathing stares and perfect pigtail braids. .
The 25 Best New Christmas Movies of 2022
'Tis the season...to stay in with one of these heartwarming flicks.
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Kate Winslet & Real-Life Daughter Mia Threapleton Clash in the Trailer for I Am Ruth
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton will star as mother and daughter in upcoming special I Am Ruth. Winslet stars as Ruth, a mother who becomes concerned about her troubled teenage daughter Freya (Threapleton) as she sinks deeper into a social media addiction. The trailer sees the duo clash as mothers and daughters are wont to do, but things come to a head when Ruth takes Freya's phone and makes her get professional help. "It's what's making you ill," Ruth tells the distraught teen after she confiscates her phone.
Legendary Television Producer Dies
We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
Paula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City
Paula Abdul performed her hit song “Straight Up” for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving parade in New York City on Thursday, 24 November.The singer, 60, dressed in a sequin jumpsuit, was flanked by a group of dancers on a Turkey float who helped her carry out a flip as part of her routine.Abdul sang her 1988 tune to the delight of Flavor Flav, who cheered her on from the audience in Manhattan.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
A Christmas Story Christmas Kicks Off Holiday Movie Season, FX Bows Fleishman Is in Trouble
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without A Christmas Story — and this year, HBO Max revives the classic with a new sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie, who sets out to recreate the Old Man’s Christmas magic for his own children.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Review: Another Forgettable Entry in the Holiday Sequel Annals
When Bob Clark’s “A Christmas Story” hit theaters the week before Thanksgiving 1983, no one could have foreseen the cultural impact the family comedy would have on the holiday film canon. A modest box office showing (it took in $2 million its first week and failed to crack $20 million during its full run), mixed reviews, and some awards attention from Canada’s Genie Awards added up to a hazy picture of a film that was good enough but hardly a game-changer. Later, of course, came the television airings, landing the film in near-constant rotation during the holiday season and turning it into an unexpected holiday favorite. Familiarity, it seems, didn’t breed contempt when it came to this TNT and TBS staple; it only inspired outright adoration.
What to watch: Festive holiday movies, shows
The Thanksgiving turkey hasn't even been carved yet, but there are already signs of Christmas everywhere, especially on television.
In Prime Video's Mammals, James Corden Adds Real Feeling to a Surreal Story
Try to watch the first season of Mammals in one sitting. The six episodes only total two and half hours, and total immersion makes it easier to savor the symbols and allusions and bits of magic that skitter around the show. The story — the literal one — is plenty interesting on its own, but it’s those dreamlike touches that make the series such a startling pleasure. The more concentrated their impact, the better.
Thanksgiving Weekend Offers Up Holiday Specials and Premieres Galore
With Thanksgiving behind us, television goes full steam ahead on the holidays this weekend. In addition to classics like Frosty the Snowman and Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer beginning their annual airings on broadcast, 2022 brings a new Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, Mickey Saves the World, and Disney’s Hip Hop Nutcracker, among other festive fare.
Hunters Canceled at Amazon
Hunters will end with its second season. The alternate history drama will conclude after its final episodes debut on Prime Video in January. Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Greg Austin, Kate Mulvany, Louis Ozawa, and Tiffany Boone, the series imagines a world where an unlikely group bands together to exterminate Nazis hiding out in the 1970s.
Wednesday Takes the Iconic Sullen Tween and Sends Her to Hogwarts
Wednesday Addams was television's original weird girl, which meant she had her own private lane when The Addams Family premiered on ABC in 1964. By the early '90s, when her oddball clan made the jump to movies, alt-girl outcasts were in vogue, but even there, Wednesday had a spooky-scary vibe that set her apart from the Darias of the world. But here we are in 2022, where there’s no niche so specific that it hasn't been populated many times over, and the young woman who’s too weird to fit in with her surroundings is an archetype all her own. Sometimes she’s murderous and medieval (Arya Stark), sometimes she’s the scion of Satan (per the latest incarnation of teenage-witch Sabrina), and sometimes she’s an affectless tween clad in black whose parents are really into flamenco dancing and physical affection. The point is, it's hard these days for a Wednesday Addams-type to stand out, and as the new Netflix series Wednesday proves, it's a lot harder when you put her into a depressingly typical "mystery at the Outcast Academy" storyline.
