Wednesday Addams was television's original weird girl, which meant she had her own private lane when The Addams Family premiered on ABC in 1964. By the early '90s, when her oddball clan made the jump to movies, alt-girl outcasts were in vogue, but even there, Wednesday had a spooky-scary vibe that set her apart from the Darias of the world. But here we are in 2022, where there’s no niche so specific that it hasn't been populated many times over, and the young woman who’s too weird to fit in with her surroundings is an archetype all her own. Sometimes she’s murderous and medieval (Arya Stark), sometimes she’s the scion of Satan (per the latest incarnation of teenage-witch Sabrina), and sometimes she’s an affectless tween clad in black whose parents are really into flamenco dancing and physical affection. The point is, it's hard these days for a Wednesday Addams-type to stand out, and as the new Netflix series Wednesday proves, it's a lot harder when you put her into a depressingly typical "mystery at the Outcast Academy" storyline.

8 DAYS AGO