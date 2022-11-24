Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once bullied his Black classmates and has ever since allegedly done NOTHING to stop racism in the NFL

Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Jemele Hill Outs Jerry Jones in Controversial Photo Making Rounds Online
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is making her opinion known after an old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surfaced. In the image, Jones is seen among a White mob trying to prevent Black students from integrating into an Arkansas high school. The Washington Post broke the story.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ Has 'Good Visit Today' with Cowboys, Says Jerry Jones
ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as he so often does, did not hide behind any curtain of secrecy following his team's 28-20 Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants. And what is the in-front-of-the-curtain subject of the day?. “We had a good visit today,'' Jones said of Odell...
Stephen A. Smith Says Jerry Jones ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Scrutiny For School Segregation Photo
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith defended Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for being in a photo showing racists at his high school in 1957. The post Stephen A. Smith Says Jerry Jones ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Scrutiny For School Segregation Photo appeared first on NewsOne.
Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Viral Jerry Jones Photo
Two days ago, The Washington Post published a story about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The title of the column read, "Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race." This story included a photo of Jones when he was 14 years old. He was peering over a...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Cowboys WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Sends Odell Beckham Jr. Message on Live TV
The recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. continued with a post-game shoutout from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Dallas Cowboys Go ‘All In’ on Epic Salvation Army Kettle Celebration, NFL Fans Love It
The Dallas Cowboys might own the best touchdown celebration of the season. It happened on Thanksgiving Day, after tight end... The post Dallas Cowboys Go ‘All In’ on Epic Salvation Army Kettle Celebration, NFL Fans Love It appeared first on Outsider.
How the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving
Here’s everything to know about the Thanksgiving Day game between the Giants and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pictured among segregationists as a teen
Jerry Jones, the flamboyant owner of the marquee franchise Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, was once in the crowd of White racist segregationists who prevented Black students from integrating their high school in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957. Jones, who was 14 years old at the time that the photograph...
Odell Beckham Jr. reacts, sends prayers after Von Miller suffers knee injury
Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game at the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Current free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was quick to react to seeing the injury. Beckham wants the...
Report: Cowboys icon Deion Sanders offered HC job at Colorado
After bringing tiny Jackson State into the national college football spotlight, Coach Prime is suddenly in the running for a primetime Power Five gig. Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer who spent five key seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the tail end of their dynasty years and helped secure the club’s fifth and most recent Lombardi Trophy, has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at the University of Colorado and has “legitimate interest” in the job.
‘Stars shine brighter in Dallas’: Ezekiel Elliott makes strongest case yet to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, but it could just be a matter of time before he finally finds a new home. The Dallas Cowboys, while not without competition, are the team most linked to Beckham, who is reportedly scheduled to visit Dallas on Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.
#97. Jerry Jones
- Net worth: $15.9 billion - Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys - Age: 80 - Country/territory: United States After building up his wealth through the oil and gas industry in Texas, Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL's most valuable franchise, in 1989 for $150 million. Jones, who played football in college, restructured the team after buying it—after which the team won three Super Bowl games, most recently in 1996. In addition to having bought this team, Jones owns the majority—78%—of Comstock Resources as of 2022, according to the proxy statement from the company, which drills for natural gas. He also has invested in Papa John's franchises, hospitality management, and real estate.
Fans brave rain to tailgate before the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - With America's team, there's a tradition for fans on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the downpour all day long, football fans were excited to be outside AT&T Stadium tailgating. "We have all the tents, things are working out great," Cowboys fan, Severo Castillo said. "We're excited."White and blue Cowboys tents were set up outside AT&T Stadium. "We've been doing this for almost 13 years," Castillo said. It's become a longtime tradition for families to come together outside the stadium to support "them boyz" as they play on Thanksgiving Day. "It's the greatest thing being inside but being out here supporting with family...
