KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- - Freshman Amaree Abram scored a career-high 26 points on 12-of-18 shooting and Ole Miss edged Stanford 72-68 in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday. The Rebels (6-0) never trailed but needed a clutch 3-pointer from Abram - who was 2 for 2 behind the arc - and four free throws by Jaemyn Brakefield in the final 30 seconds. Stanford (2-4) was 10 down with less than three minutes to play but James Keefe converted a three-point play and Harrison Ingram scored the next five points to pull the Cardinal within 65-63 with a minute to go.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO