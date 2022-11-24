Read full article on original website
Clemson beats Cal 67-59, takes 3rd at Emerald Coast Classic
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- - Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson each scored 14 points, and Clemson beat winless California 67-59 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Emerald Coast Classic. Clemson (5-2) rebounded from a 74-71 loss to No. 25 Iowa on Friday that ended a three-game win streak. Hunter...
Abram scores 26, leads Ole Miss over Stanford 72-68
KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- - Freshman Amaree Abram scored a career-high 26 points on 12-of-18 shooting and Ole Miss edged Stanford 72-68 in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday. The Rebels (6-0) never trailed but needed a clutch 3-pointer from Abram - who was 2 for 2 behind the arc - and four free throws by Jaemyn Brakefield in the final 30 seconds. Stanford (2-4) was 10 down with less than three minutes to play but James Keefe converted a three-point play and Harrison Ingram scored the next five points to pull the Cardinal within 65-63 with a minute to go.
