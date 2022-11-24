Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
Hearts Broken at the Buzzer
CANCUN, Mexico — Senior forward Yaubryon Chambers finished with her first career double-double, but Vanderbilt was edged near the buzzer in a 65-62 loss to Northern Iowa on Friday to conclude the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. After Ciaja Harbison tied the game with a...
vucommodores.com
Dores Down the Bulldogs
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Liam Robbins scored a team-high 20 points to go with a career-high eight blocks to lead the Vanderbilt men’s basketball team to a 67-59 win over Fresno State on Thursday in the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy. The eight blocks are tied for the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dee Williams unleashes 73-yard punt return TD, busts out stanky leg celebration
Dee Williams ran like he’d wanted to score on a punt return all season, and the Tennessee speedster delivered on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Williams returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, and then busted out a stanky leg celebration with teammates. That was Tennessee’s first punt return for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joe Milton III makes a 60-yard throw look effortless in warmups ahead of Tennessee-Vanderbilt
Joe Milton III is getting his first start of the season for Tennessee against Vanderbilt following the injury of Hendon Hooker. But that’s not as huge of a problem as some may believe. Milton has shown several times this season he has the talent to sling it. He’s thrown for 6 touchdowns this season in garbage time of Tennessee’s blowout wins.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Barrett Maddox, elite OL out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Barrett Maddox has made his decision, and he’ll be staying at home in Tennessee. The elite OL recruit announced his decision on social media, noting that he was “100000% Committed” to the Commodores. The 6’6 280 pound Maddox chose Vanderbilt over multiple other offers, including Army, UCLA and Kansas among 27 offers.
WBKO
Purples advance to 5A State Championship Game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advanced to the KHSAA 5A State Tournament Championship Game after beating the Southwestern Warriors 47-20 in the semifinals matchup Friday night. Coming into the game, the Warriors have never scored a point against the Purples. That changed tonight but it didn’t matter in...
WSMV
Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
WKRN
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Woman killed after being hit by car. Woman killed after being hit by car. Metro police identify man shot and killed near...
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
WKRN
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead
Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
WSMV
Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division was found dead at his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from Fort Campbell, 30-year-old Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was found unresponsive at his Clarksville residence this week and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. The release, however, states he died of ‘natural causes.’
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108
Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Legend Custom Home in College Grove, TN Hits Market for $3.79M
The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home designed with effortless flows for an ideal entertainment now available for sale. This home located at 7231 Shagbark Ln, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,266 square feet of living spaces. Call Grant Leaver – Century 21 Wright Realty (615 895-9710, 931 628-2909) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Burgers in Nashville, TN
If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction in 2021. Northwood has purchased […] The post Downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M appeared first on Sumner County Source.
matadornetwork.com
8 Nashville Bars Where You Can See the Next Big Country Star
Nashville is called Music City because this city’s musical legacy stretches back over a hundred years and has hosted all types of music, from gospel to jazz to, of course, country. And the best Nashville bars all honor that legacy. Nashville’s music history starts in earnest with the Fisk...
