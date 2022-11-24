NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.

