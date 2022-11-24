ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction

Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
denver7.com

Vietnam's VinFast sends electric vehicles to first U.S. customers

The Vietnamese electric vehicle-maker has shipped its first batch of EVs to the United States, the company VinFast said on Friday. The company's 999 cars were shipped marking the end of a 5-year-long effort to get the cars into the U.S. market from its production hub in Southeast Asia. VinFast...
CAR AND DRIVER

Sony and Honda Planning a 2025 EV That Could Have Gaming Built In

Honda and Sony, under the joint venture Sony Honda Mobility, are planning to go into the electric-vehicle business together. Sony Honda Mobility president Izumi Kawanishi made it clear in an interview with the U.K. business paper Financial Times that it is looking to use the Sony entertainment element to fight Tesla in the EV marketplace.
US News and World Report

Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Verge

Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase

As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
hypebeast.com

Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents

A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
Carscoops

Peugeot To Unveil All-Electric Inception Concept At CES This January

Peugeot confirmed today that it will unveil the Inception Concept, its vision for the future of automotive design in an electric era, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) early next year. The veil will come off the new concept car on Thursday, January 5, 2023. While the Las Vegas show...
Flying Magazine

Jet It Pivots Away From HondaJet to Phenom 300

Jet It launched in 2018 and now has one of the largest HondaJet fleets, a key feature of its short trip business model. [Courtesy: Jet It]. One HondaJet customer isn’t happy. In a scathing letter sent to its customers last Friday, Glenn Gonzales, the founder and CEO of fractional company Jet It, accused the Honda Aircraft Company of costing the company tens of millions of dollars due to its gaps in customer service.
CNET

263+ Best Black Friday Deals Available to Buy Right Now

If you just want the best Black Friday deals available to shop today, you've landed at the right place. Thanksgiving is the unofficial start of Black Friday deals, which means the time has finally arrived to get all the best discounts. Our team of experts is sorting through thousands of deals each day to bring you only the absolute best Black Friday deals. Be sure to check everything out below and come back often, as we will be updating this throughout the whole weekend.
Top Speed

CFMoto's New Electric Motorcycle Could Uproot The Honda Grom In America

CFMoto has been making waves worldwide with its likable and modern motorcycles that lock horns with popular Japanese and European offerings. With its ICE lineup sorted, the Chinese company has now shifted focus to EVs and has taken the wraps off its first electric motorcycle, the Papio Nova. Taking it slow, the Nova is a mini bike rather than a full-sized product but packs enough firepower to cross swords with the Honda Grom.
CNET

Top 11 Black Friday Best Buy Deals That Beat Prices at Amazon

While competitors like Circuit City, Radio Shack and CompUSA were crushed by the onslaught of online shopping this century, electronic retailer Best Buy bucked the trend to be the last company standing. One big reason why Best Buy survived is that it realized the overwhelming importance of price to electronics shoppers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy