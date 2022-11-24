Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Saint Vincent de Paul's hosts Thanksgiving meal service
EUREKA, Calif. — The Saint Vincent de Paul's Dining Facility held its annual Thanksgiving meal service Thursday morning, where community members in need were able to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. The service was put on by dozens of volunteers hoping to offer a holiday meal to those who may...
krcrtv.com
Free Christmas tree permits and park passes for 4th graders
EUREKA, Calif. — Fourth Grade students can now get a free Christmas tree permit from the Six Rivers National Forest and a free national parks pass. Visit the Every Kid Outdoors website for an America The Beautiful pass voucher then stop by the Six Rivers National Forest office to pick up a tree permit.
krcrtv.com
Locals talk about changing holiday shopping habits on Black Friday
EUREKA, Calif. — Shoppers were out and about Friday getting a head start on their holiday shopping. This year the national retail federation said an estimated 166 million people are planning to shop between Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. However, rising inflation and economic uncertainty might have people changing...
krcrtv.com
HCSO offers tips to protect packages
EUREKA, Calif. — With Black Friday upon us and Cyber Monday right around the corner, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is offering tips to protect your packages. Here are 10 tips from HCSO to keep your packages safe this holiday season. Don’t let your packages sit. Track deliveries online...
krcrtv.com
Late night multi-car crash on Broadway leaves one injured
EUREKA, Calif. — At least one person is in the hospital and multiple cars have been damaged after a collision on Broadway in Eureka. The collision reportedly occurred just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, at the intersection of West Henderson Street and Broadway Street near the In-N-Out. Members of Humboldt Bay Fire, the Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an apparent collision involving four cars. Southbound lanes of Broadway were blocked starting at Vigo Street as crews investigated the area.
krcrtv.com
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
krcrtv.com
Coastal flooding advisory on Friday for Humboldt Bay
EUREKA, Calif. — A Coastal Flooding Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday for Humboldt Bay, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said high astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low-lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to half of a foot of saltwater inundation of ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
Comments / 0