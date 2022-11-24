EUREKA, Calif. — At least one person is in the hospital and multiple cars have been damaged after a collision on Broadway in Eureka. The collision reportedly occurred just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, at the intersection of West Henderson Street and Broadway Street near the In-N-Out. Members of Humboldt Bay Fire, the Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an apparent collision involving four cars. Southbound lanes of Broadway were blocked starting at Vigo Street as crews investigated the area.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO