If you are new to the Permian Basin, you may not know about a few visitors, or should I say residents we have around town. My kids and I like playing a little game while driving the streets of Odessa to see who can spot the jackrabbits! It's true, there are 31, bright and colorful jackrabbit statues throughout the city of Odessa. It is our own little tourist attraction.
everythinglubbock.com
Outdoorsman has been serving the Lubbock area since 1977
LUBBOCK, Texas—Remember Outdoorsman when you shop small this holiday season. Outdoorsman is a small, home-owned family business that has been open since 1977. They have a passion for helping their customers find exactly what they are looking for in outdoor apparel, clothing, comfortable footwear and more. Outdoorsman is located at 6602 Slide Road or find them at outdoorsmanlbk.com or on Facebook at Outdoorsman.
1 killed in Thanksgiving crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving day. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 8:34P.M. on Thursday, November 24th, at FM 307 and CR 1110. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD responded to overnight stabbing in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded to a stabbing overnight in the 5500 block of Amherst Street early Friday morning. The call came in at 2:27 a.m., LPD said. One person suffered serious injuries. The name was not yet released. Online jail records indicated a 21-year-old woman was arrested also in the 5500 block Amherst Street overnight.
MySanAntonio
RRC: Midland district dominates permits, completions
No Railroad Commission of Texas district had more permits issued or reported more oil and gas completions than the Midland district during the month of October. The Midland district again dominated the rest of the state when it came to oil completions. The RRC showed 517 completions – or nearly two-thirds of the 778 completions across the state – inside the Midland district. The closest district was the San Antonio area with 76.
houstoncitybook.com
Inspired by Native Son Buddy Holly, Lubbock Meets Its Fun Future
THE SPIRIT OF ’50s-era rocker Buddy Holly reigns supreme over Lubbock. He’s everywhere, and it makes sense, as there is a connection between the Lubbock-born Holly’s enthusiasm for then-emerging recording technology and the city’s embrace of progress and innovation. Take the trip to Lubbock, and much of what you’ll see has only been built in just the past few years, including the triumphant, state-of-the-art Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, which opened to full capacity in August 2021. The architecturally impressive hall is home to the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Lubbock, and hosts performances by touring Broadway shows, comedians, and rock and country artists.
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
fox34.com
3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead. The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out...
everythinglubbock.com
J. Hoffman’s has been a Lubbock local women’s boutique for 49 years
LUBBOCK, Texas— J. Hoffman’s offers fine brands like Kendra Scott, Brighton, Lagos Fine Jewelry and more. You can shop J. Hoffman’s at their original location for 49 years, 4918-50th street. Plus, keep up with all the latest styles on Facebook at J. Hoffman’s and on their website at jhoffmans.com.
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
TikTok Challenge Leads to Stolen Car and Arrest in Lubbock
A Lubbock woman was arrested after she drove off in a stranger's car for what she says was a "TikTok challenge." KAMC News reports that the victim had parked their car by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street and I-27. This was on Thursday, November 17th. They...
2 attempted armed robberies near campus, TTU said in crime alert
Texas Tech issued a crime alert, saying there were two attempted armed robberies near the campus Wednesday night.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Victim, suspect identified in Lubbock fatal stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified 49-year-old Ruben Garcia as the man killed in an overnight stabbing Friday. LPD also said 21-year-old Alexis Court was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. According to LPD, Court and Garcia were involved in a physical altercation around 2:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst […]
Man accused of stealing at least $30,000 of cattle in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of stealing at least $30,000 worth of cattle in in September, according to an indictment. Gilbert Luna, 37, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday and charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000. He was also charged with a category of theft — […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: November 26th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds WNW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 52°. Winds NW→SW 10-15 MPH. After a mixed bag of precipitation over the past several days,...
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
US105
