krcrtv.com
Free Christmas tree permits and park passes for 4th graders
EUREKA, Calif. — Fourth Grade students can now get a free Christmas tree permit from the Six Rivers National Forest and a free national parks pass. Visit the Every Kid Outdoors website for an America The Beautiful pass voucher then stop by the Six Rivers National Forest office to pick up a tree permit.
Small Business Saturday, community events and opportunities to support local businesses
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is "Small Business Saturday", a perfect excuse to go out on the town now that the Black Friday crowds have died down, and support small businesses in your area. U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) says that this year it is important to go out and support...
HCSO offers tips to protect packages
EUREKA, Calif. — With Black Friday upon us and Cyber Monday right around the corner, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is offering tips to protect your packages. Here are 10 tips from HCSO to keep your packages safe this holiday season. Don’t let your packages sit. Track deliveries online...
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
Local artisan vendors sell products at Humboldt Holiday Market
MANILA, Calif. — With Thanksgiving barely in the rearview mirror, Christmas celebrations are already in full swing on the North Coast. The season began Friday with a holiday market in Manila featuring live music, local artisan vendors and food and drinks available for purchase. "We'll have music all day...
Locals talk about changing holiday shopping habits on Black Friday
EUREKA, Calif. — Shoppers were out and about Friday getting a head start on their holiday shopping. This year the national retail federation said an estimated 166 million people are planning to shop between Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. However, rising inflation and economic uncertainty might have people changing...
Coastal flooding advisory on Friday for Humboldt Bay
EUREKA, Calif. — A Coastal Flooding Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday for Humboldt Bay, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said high astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low-lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to half of a foot of saltwater inundation of ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
Woman stabbed in neck with box cutter in Lewiston, suspect arrested
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A local man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a woman in the neck with a box cutter on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office responded to the Lewiston area at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. When they arrived, they found a local woman suffering a stab wound to her neck and began treating her.
Late night multi-car crash on Broadway leaves one injured
EUREKA, Calif. — At least one person is in the hospital and multiple cars have been damaged after a collision on Broadway in Eureka. The collision reportedly occurred just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, at the intersection of West Henderson Street and Broadway Street near the In-N-Out. Members of Humboldt Bay Fire, the Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an apparent collision involving four cars. Southbound lanes of Broadway were blocked starting at Vigo Street as crews investigated the area.
