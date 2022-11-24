It may be a while before we see Jiri Prochazka in the cage again. It was revealed early on Thursday that the Czech fighter had voluntarily vacated the UFC light heavyweight title after suffering what Dana White later describes as one of the worst shoulder injuries ever seen in the UFC, which prompted him to be removed from a scheduled title bout with Glover Teixeira which was to top next month’s UFC 282 fight card in Las Vegas.

