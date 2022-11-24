Read full article on original website
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
MMAmania.com
PED expert accuses Conor McGregor of photoshopping muscles: 'That's how juicy this guy looks'
Conor McGregor made some waves this week when he announced his intention to return to the USADA drug testing pool in February so he could book a fight soon after. According to Mac, he wouldn’t even have to go through a standard six month testing period to resume his career. Just two tests and he’ll be ready to go.
Cris Cyborg Sends Message To Kayla Harrison Following Upset Loss To Larissa Pacheco At PFL
Cris Cyborg reacted to two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison’s loss to Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian also sent a message to PFL founder Donn Davis. Cris Cyborg is set for her second boxing match next month. However, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion still found time to react to the recent upset loss of Kayla Harrison to Larissa Pacheco at the PFL 2022 championships.
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Calls Out “Clown” MJF Over Paddy Pimblett Comments
MJF has been one of the most talked about wrestlers of 2022 and will likely continue to grab headlines as we head towards the ‘bidding war of 2024’, where he intends to pit the biggest companies in professional wrestling against each other to secure his signature. The ‘Generational...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Curtis Blaydes prefers title shot over ‘ultimate consolation’ fight with Jon Jones
Curtis Blaydes has his sights set on gold. A perennial top contender in the UFC heavyweight division, “Razor” has yet to challenge for the weight class’ crown. After his most recent setback, falling against Derrick Lewis in February 2021, Blaydes has gotten back on a hot streak with three straight wins.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis braced for agonizing split
Floyd Mayweather is set to lose Gervonta Davis before the lightweight star competes in the most significant event of his career. Davis has sent out cryptic messages for some time about his future. This week he made it crystal clear. “Tank,” said directly to Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO...
Joe Rogan: UFC boss Dana White's Power Slap league 'not my cup of tea'
Joe Rogan is not sold on Dana White’s Power Slap league being a necessary addition to the combat sports docket. UFC president White officially announced his involvement in Power Slap earlier this month during a press conference in New York. He shared details about his new venture ahead of the Season 1 debut on TBS in early 2023, and how White feels Power Slap could be a major draw.
MMAmania.com
Even Joe Rogan is scratching his head over UFC Slap Fighting league — ‘Not my cup of tea’
Joe Rogan is not a fan of slap fighting. That said, the UFC color commentator will still watch Dana White’s Power Slap League to support his longtime friend and MMA boss. But don’t expect any expert analysis from the part-time comedian due mostly in part to the sport’s lack of technique.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
PED Fitness Expert Offers New Theory About Conor McGregor’s Bulky Physique: ‘It’s Either the Sauce or Photoshop’
Conor McGregor is once again being called out for his suspicious muscle mass. On Twitter, the outspoken Irishman responded to the reveal that he had not been in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for more than a year by confirming he would return to testing in February 2023. “I...
Video | Henry Cejudo shoots for a takedown after Hasbulla “assaults” the former UFC champion
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is ready to make his comeback after all. ‘Triple C’ has been out of the octagon since a second-round stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Following the win, the-then bantamweight champion retired from MMA. Along with that, he relinquished his 135-pound title, seemingly making the retirement legitimate.
Jan Blachowicz didn't find out about UFC 282 title shot until his flight landed hours after news broke
Jan Blachowicz is fighting for the UFC light heavyweight championship, yet he might have been the last important person to find out. It turns out that, as news broke of Jiri Prochazka withdrawing from UFC 282 and vacating the title because of a shoulder injury, Blachowicz was thousands of feet in the air flying to Las Vegas.
Paddy Pimblett Apologizes To Woman Via Video Doorbell After His Dog Pooped In Her Yard: ‘I Just Feel Terrible’
Paddy Pimblett humbly alerted someone that his dog took a ‘sloppy s**t’ in their yard. When ‘The Baddy’ isn’t fighting, he’s enjoying life and eating well. Pimblett’s humble personality outside the Octagon was recently shown in a video on social media. The UFC lightweight was walking his dog when he found himself in a tricky situation. He appeared on a stranger’s Ring doorbell and had this to say:
themaclife.com
‘I’ll be back’: Jiri Prochakza releases video statement after UFC 282 withdrawal
It may be a while before we see Jiri Prochazka in the cage again. It was revealed early on Thursday that the Czech fighter had voluntarily vacated the UFC light heavyweight title after suffering what Dana White later describes as one of the worst shoulder injuries ever seen in the UFC, which prompted him to be removed from a scheduled title bout with Glover Teixeira which was to top next month’s UFC 282 fight card in Las Vegas.
USADA: Conor McGregor likely needs to be in testing pool 6 months
Conor McGregor isn't currently in UFC's drug-testing pool and will likely need to be in the pool for six months before competing again, USADA said.
Ali Abdelaziz Says Kamaru Usman ‘Should Be No. 2’ And ‘Ahead Of Islam Makhachev’ In UFC P4P Rankings
Ali Abdelaziz thinks the UFC should’ve put Kamaru Usman at No. 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings. The entire MMA world was shocked when Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. However, nobody was more shocked than Usman’s manager and Dominance MMA boss Ali Abdelaziz, who also couldn’t comprehend why “The Nigerian Nightmare” drastically dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships
On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling Face Off at PFL Championships on Friday Night
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo squared off at the 2022 PFL World Championships on Friday night, adding to the speculation that the two are booked for a 2023 scrap inside the Octagon. During an interview with John Morgan, Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that...
Video: Francis Ngannou Returns To Kicking Action Following Knee Surgery
Francis Ngannou is getting back into kicking shape. It has been 11 months since the last time UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou stepped foot inside the UFC Octagon. Following his last title defense against Ciryl Gane in January, he decided to take some time out and recover from a lingering injury. He underwent surgery on his knee and has been working his way back to fighting shape since.
Larissa Pacheco Snaps Kayla Harrison’s Undefeated Run To Win $1m Prize & Title – PFL World Championship 2022 Results (Highlights)
Undefeated women’s mixed martial artist Kayla Harrison took on longtime rival Larissa Pacheco for the third time at the 2022 PFL Championship. 2022 PFL World Championship: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco. Round 1. Harrison on the outside showing good movement early. She feints the takedown with a level change....
