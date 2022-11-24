ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cris Cyborg Sends Message To Kayla Harrison Following Upset Loss To Larissa Pacheco At PFL

Cris Cyborg reacted to two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison’s loss to Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian also sent a message to PFL founder Donn Davis. Cris Cyborg is set for her second boxing match next month. However, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion still found time to react to the recent upset loss of Kayla Harrison to Larissa Pacheco at the PFL 2022 championships.
itrwrestling.com

Conor McGregor Calls Out “Clown” MJF Over Paddy Pimblett Comments

MJF has been one of the most talked about wrestlers of 2022 and will likely continue to grab headlines as we head towards the ‘bidding war of 2024’, where he intends to pit the biggest companies in professional wrestling against each other to secure his signature. The ‘Generational...
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis braced for agonizing split

Floyd Mayweather is set to lose Gervonta Davis before the lightweight star competes in the most significant event of his career. Davis has sent out cryptic messages for some time about his future. This week he made it crystal clear. “Tank,” said directly to Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Rogan: UFC boss Dana White's Power Slap league 'not my cup of tea'

Joe Rogan is not sold on Dana White’s Power Slap league being a necessary addition to the combat sports docket. UFC president White officially announced his involvement in Power Slap earlier this month during a press conference in New York. He shared details about his new venture ahead of the Season 1 debut on TBS in early 2023, and how White feels Power Slap could be a major draw.
Paddy Pimblett Apologizes To Woman Via Video Doorbell After His Dog Pooped In Her Yard: ‘I Just Feel Terrible’

Paddy Pimblett humbly alerted someone that his dog took a ‘sloppy s**t’ in their yard. When ‘The Baddy’ isn’t fighting, he’s enjoying life and eating well. Pimblett’s humble personality outside the Octagon was recently shown in a video on social media. The UFC lightweight was walking his dog when he found himself in a tricky situation. He appeared on a stranger’s Ring doorbell and had this to say:
themaclife.com

‘I’ll be back’: Jiri Prochakza releases video statement after UFC 282 withdrawal

It may be a while before we see Jiri Prochazka in the cage again. It was revealed early on Thursday that the Czech fighter had voluntarily vacated the UFC light heavyweight title after suffering what Dana White later describes as one of the worst shoulder injuries ever seen in the UFC, which prompted him to be removed from a scheduled title bout with Glover Teixeira which was to top next month’s UFC 282 fight card in Las Vegas.
Ali Abdelaziz Says Kamaru Usman ‘Should Be No. 2’ And ‘Ahead Of Islam Makhachev’ In UFC P4P Rankings

Ali Abdelaziz thinks the UFC should’ve put Kamaru Usman at No. 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings. The entire MMA world was shocked when Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. However, nobody was more shocked than Usman’s manager and Dominance MMA boss Ali Abdelaziz, who also couldn’t comprehend why “The Nigerian Nightmare” drastically dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships

On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
Video: Francis Ngannou Returns To Kicking Action Following Knee Surgery

Francis Ngannou is getting back into kicking shape. It has been 11 months since the last time UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou stepped foot inside the UFC Octagon. Following his last title defense against Ciryl Gane in January, he decided to take some time out and recover from a lingering injury. He underwent surgery on his knee and has been working his way back to fighting shape since.
