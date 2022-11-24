Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China
CNN — Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest. While he has since been released, a BBC...
WRAL
As China grapples with rare protests, Shanghai Disneyland shuts over Covid curbs once again
CNN — Shanghai Disneyland has been closed again because of China's Covid restrictions, just days after reopening following a previous pandemic-related closure. The theme park will close from Tuesday, November 29 "to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control," Shanghai Disney Resort said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations."
WRAL
What protests in China may mean for the economy
CNN — Protests against China's prolonged and restrictive Covid regulations spread across the country over the weekend. The demonstrations against Chinese President Xi Jinping and his costly zero-Covid policy are an exceedingly rare case of widespread civil disobedience. While the protests represent an unprecedented challenge for Xi, they also...
Benzinga
China Fallout: Apple's Airdrop Restrictions Could 'Go Global' — And Twitter Users Not Happy
Apple Inc.'s AAPL AirDrop feature has been restricted in China as anti-government protests continue to grow around the country. What Happened: Apple has limited the time iPhone users can use the "Everyone" setting to receive content from anyone to a mere 10 minutes, reported Business Insider. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also...
WRAL
New era begins with China's launch of crewed mission to its space station
CNN — Three astronauts lifted off to China's nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country's long-term presence in space. It's a major achievement for China's ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station's role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth's orbit is coming to an end.
WRAL
Sunday was the busiest day at US airports since before the pandemic
CNN — Sunday marked the busiest day at US airports since the start of the pandemic — and though bad weather caused widespread flight delays, relatively few flights were canceled outright. About 2.6 million people were screened at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Sunday. That's the most since December...
WRAL
US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month
CNN — US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the US benchmark, slid 2.7% on Monday to trade close to $74 a barrel, a level last reached in December 2021. Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.9% to trade close to $81 a barrel. That's its lowest level since January.
WRAL
Bank of America CEO predicts two years of pain ahead in the housing market
CNN — The CEO of one of the nation's largest banks is preparing for an economic downturn in 2023. But he's also hopeful that the likely recession will be brief and "mild." Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said in an exclusive interview with Poppy Harlow on "CNN This Morning" Tuesday that there is a lot of uncertainty in the global economy due to the potential US freight railroad strike, Russia's war with Ukraine and Covid shutdowns in China.
Wall Street is flat ahead of appearance by Fed chair in NYC
U.S. markets were flat to modestly higher ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes
WRAL
Businesses scramble to limit the damage of looming freight rail strike
CNN — From retailers and computer chip makers to the oil-and-gas industry, businesses are scrambling to find workarounds where possible for a potentially devastating freight rail strike. Even as Congress races to avert disaster through a legislative fix, consumer packaged goods companies are proactively shifting both inbound and outbound...
Comments / 0