CNN — The CEO of one of the nation's largest banks is preparing for an economic downturn in 2023. But he's also hopeful that the likely recession will be brief and "mild." Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said in an exclusive interview with Poppy Harlow on "CNN This Morning" Tuesday that there is a lot of uncertainty in the global economy due to the potential US freight railroad strike, Russia's war with Ukraine and Covid shutdowns in China.

23 HOURS AGO