WRAL

As China grapples with rare protests, Shanghai Disneyland shuts over Covid curbs once again

CNN — Shanghai Disneyland has been closed again because of China's Covid restrictions, just days after reopening following a previous pandemic-related closure. The theme park will close from Tuesday, November 29 "to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control," Shanghai Disney Resort said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations."
WRAL

What protests in China may mean for the economy

CNN — Protests against China's prolonged and restrictive Covid regulations spread across the country over the weekend. The demonstrations against Chinese President Xi Jinping and his costly zero-Covid policy are an exceedingly rare case of widespread civil disobedience. While the protests represent an unprecedented challenge for Xi, they also...
WRAL

New era begins with China's launch of crewed mission to its space station

CNN — Three astronauts lifted off to China's nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country's long-term presence in space. It's a major achievement for China's ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station's role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth's orbit is coming to an end.
WRAL

Sunday was the busiest day at US airports since before the pandemic

CNN — Sunday marked the busiest day at US airports since the start of the pandemic — and though bad weather caused widespread flight delays, relatively few flights were canceled outright. About 2.6 million people were screened at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Sunday. That's the most since December...
WRAL

US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month

CNN — US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the US benchmark, slid 2.7% on Monday to trade close to $74 a barrel, a level last reached in December 2021. Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.9% to trade close to $81 a barrel. That's its lowest level since January.
WRAL

Bank of America CEO predicts two years of pain ahead in the housing market

CNN — The CEO of one of the nation's largest banks is preparing for an economic downturn in 2023. But he's also hopeful that the likely recession will be brief and "mild." Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said in an exclusive interview with Poppy Harlow on "CNN This Morning" Tuesday that there is a lot of uncertainty in the global economy due to the potential US freight railroad strike, Russia's war with Ukraine and Covid shutdowns in China.
WRAL

Businesses scramble to limit the damage of looming freight rail strike

CNN — From retailers and computer chip makers to the oil-and-gas industry, businesses are scrambling to find workarounds where possible for a potentially devastating freight rail strike. Even as Congress races to avert disaster through a legislative fix, consumer packaged goods companies are proactively shifting both inbound and outbound...

