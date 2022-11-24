Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
UN rights chief says 'full-fledged' crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters
CNN — Iran is in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for "independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes" into violations of human rights in Iran during a special...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said Sunday. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the direction of the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. But for the moment, both sides were bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions in some areas, experts said. After a blistering barrage of Russian artillery strikes on at least two occasions over the past two weeks, infrastructure teams in Ukraine were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians dealt with only a few hours of electricity per day — if any.
Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada
MONTREAL (AP) — Pedro Meraz says living in Colima, Mexico, was like living in a war zone, with shootings, burning cars and dismembered bodies being left outside of schools. When his wife Rocio Gonzalez, a 28-year-old lawyer who worked with abused women, began receiving death threats from a cartel and the local authorities ignored her pleas for assistance, they knew they had to leave. “They knew where we lived and what car we drove,” said Meraz, 41, who taught at The University of Colima, near the Pacific Coast and about 300 miles (485 kilometers) west of Mexico City. “Feeling that...
China accelerates 'Mighty Dragon' stealth fighters' production to counterbalance US supremacy
'Air superiority of PLA over China – possibly. Over the western Pacific – questionable,' says a US military expert.
U.S. Soccer alters Iran flag in support for Iranian women’s rights
Ahead of the United States’ must-win game against Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, U.S Soccer decided on a subtle form of protest against the Iranian regime that is brutalizing protestors who are advocating for women’s rights. The Associated Press reported that U.S. Soccer has shown the upcoming game against Iran on its official Read more... The post U.S. Soccer alters Iran flag in support for Iranian women’s rights appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide
Rescuers are digging through mud for a second day in the search for people believed missing following an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia
Iran’s Reza Dormishian Barred From Travel to India Festival Over Anti-Regime Postings
Filmmaker Reza Dormishian has been barred by Iranian authorities from traveling to the International Film Festival of India in Goa, where “A Minor,” a film he produced was due to play in competition. He is only the latest member of Iran’s film community to be sanctioned by the Iranian regime for expressing anti-government views. Dormishian had been invited by IFFI to accompany the film that was directed by Dariush Mehrjui. However, the Iranian authorities did not grant him a permit to leave Iran. The film played on Thursday and Friday. “A Minor” tells a story of a woman who is torn between her...
Anti-government protests spread to Shanghai and Beijing as anger grows over China's strict zero-COVID policy
Protests are rare in China, but after the death of 10 people in a fire blamed on strict COVID-19 restrictions, people have taken to the streets.
US Soccer shows support for Iranian women, displays Iran flag at World Cup without Islamic Republic emblem
Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the morality police.
WRAL
Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies at 64, officials say
CNN — The Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64, the country's foreign ministry said Saturday. "Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, has suddenly passed away today," the Foreign Ministry said in its official Facebook account, without providing more details about the circumstances surrounding the foreign minister's death.
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
WRAL
One of Ukraine's largest hospitals nearly evacuated patients after Russian strikes cut water supply
CNN — One of Ukraine's largest state hospitals was "on the verge of evacuating" some patients after it lost water supply because of Russian air strikes on Wednesday, a regional official told CNN. Moscow has sent a barrage of missiles to target energy "generation facilities" in its latest effort...
WRAL
Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago was arrested in New Delhi's outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar ($677,000) reward, authorities said Friday. Indian national Rajwinder Singh, 38, flew from...
WRAL
Ukraine battles to restore power after Russian strikes leave 'vast majority' of people without electricity
CNN — Ukraine raced to restore power across the country on Thursday, a day after Russia sent a new barrage of missiles to target critical infrastructure, resulting in the temporary shutdown of most of its power plants and leaving the "vast majority" of people without electricity. The national energy...
WRAL
Russia's State Duma approves bill to ban 'LGBT propaganda'
CNN — Russia's lower house of parliament passed in the third reading amendments to a law on so-called "LGBT propaganda" on Thursday, expanding liability to all ages. The discriminatory law proposes to ban all Russians from promoting or "praising" homosexual relationships or publicly suggesting that they are "normal." The...
WRAL
One person killed and 10 missing following landslide on Italian island of Ischia
CNN — One person was killed and 10 more were missing Saturday after heavy rain caused a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia. Search and rescue operations are underway in the small town of Casamicciola Terme and reinforcements are being sent from Naples, said the Italian Fire Brigade, but weather conditions are complicating the search, Italy's Civil Protection department told CNN on Saturday.
WRAL
Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on 'rioters' and 'thugs'
CNN — Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the country's Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. Meeting with Basij personnel in Tehran Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as "rioters" and "thugs" backed by foreign forces and praised "innocent" Basij fighters for protecting the nation.
WRAL
The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia
CNN — Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin. The West's biggest economies agreed earlier this year to cap the price of Russia's most valuable export and vowed to hash out the details by early December. The move is aimed at reducing inflows to President Vladimir Putin's war chest without adding to stress on the global economy by further reducing the supply of energy.
WRAL
In Britain, nearly 200,000 workers are striking on Black Friday
CNN — Britain's cost-of-living crisis is already taking the shine off Black Friday. Now, the shopping holiday faces an additional threat from strikes that could disrupt deliveries, subdue online shopping and deliver another blow to the slumping economy. Some 235,000 workers have gone on strike across the United Kingdom...
WRAL
'It changes nothing.' Nigerians unimpressed with redesigned banknotes
CNN — Nigerians have criticized the "redesigning" of the country's local currency proposed by its central bank to rein in counterfeiting and hoarding of large sums outside the banking system. President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira notes on Wednesday, saying "the new Naira banknotes have...
Comments / 0