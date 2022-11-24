ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, UT

Comments / 2

Justice4all
2d ago

This is horrible !!! Why do so many people think killing is the answer .. he’s probably on drugs . How could you do that to your own grandparents . Sounds like he was going no where in life . What a loser !!! Condolences to the family 😭😢

Reply
2
 

ABC 4

Missing Kearns man found safe: police

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
KEARNS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Kearns man, subject of Silver Alert, located, UPD says

KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been located. Unified Police issued the alert for Jody Corsey, 68, at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, after he reportedly walked away from his house overnight. The UPD update saying he was located...
KEARNS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash on I-15 in Draper leaves one dead

DRAPER, Utah — A Jeep and Toyota Tundra were involved in a crash late Friday night in Draper. The two vehicles were traveling in adjacent lanes on I-15 near 14100 South. The Jeep struck the back left side of the Tundra and lost control. The vehicle then rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected.
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Utah Man pleads guilty to pepper spraying Black Lives Matter protesters

SALT LAKE CITY — A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to pepper spraying two at Black Lives Matter protesters in West Valley City in 2020. Randall Craig Schroerlucke, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with serious injury, class A misdemeanors, and one count of assault, a class B misdemeanor. He admitted to hitting two individuals with pepper spray and harming a third person when pepper spray blew toward them.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Mountain Green fire crews take down ‘suspicious’ trash can fire

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — First responders extinguished a burning trash can Friday evening, replicating a fire from a year ago. At approximately 7:20 p.m., residents near Park Meadow Road and Harvard Drive reported a trash can on fire next to a home, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
ksl.com

2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say

CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, “displayed” a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
SYRACUSE, UT
ksl.com

Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam

DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

