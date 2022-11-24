Read full article on original website
Justice4all
2d ago
This is horrible !!! Why do so many people think killing is the answer .. he’s probably on drugs . How could you do that to your own grandparents . Sounds like he was going no where in life . What a loser !!! Condolences to the family 😭😢
2
ABC 4
Missing Kearns man found safe: police
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
Gephardt Daily
Saratoga Springs woman arrested for alleged drunken driving, fleeing police
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs woman is being held without bail after a police officer observed her attempt to park at a Maverik station and knew she must be impaired. “I observed a cream Buick Lacrosse vehicle attempting to back up into...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
kjzz.com
South Jordan police investigating suspicious death after body found in burning car
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating after they said a body was found in an extinguished vehicle fire in South Jordan. They said officers and firefighters responded at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday to a vehicle fire in the area of 11700 South Bingham Rim Road. "The...
KSLTV
Man in custody after crashing into Roy building, trying to get into another car
ROY, Utah — A man was taken into custody Friday after crashing into the back of a car, then into a building in Roy, before attempting to get into another car. It happened in the area of 5700 South and 1900 West. According to a Facebook post from the...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Kearns man, subject of Silver Alert, located, UPD says
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been located. Unified Police issued the alert for Jody Corsey, 68, at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, after he reportedly walked away from his house overnight. The UPD update saying he was located...
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
kslnewsradio.com
Crash on I-15 in Draper leaves one dead
DRAPER, Utah — A Jeep and Toyota Tundra were involved in a crash late Friday night in Draper. The two vehicles were traveling in adjacent lanes on I-15 near 14100 South. The Jeep struck the back left side of the Tundra and lost control. The vehicle then rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected.
ksl.com
Utahn suspected of killing elderly grandparents has history of assault, drug charges
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
KSLTV
Utah Man pleads guilty to pepper spraying Black Lives Matter protesters
SALT LAKE CITY — A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to pepper spraying two at Black Lives Matter protesters in West Valley City in 2020. Randall Craig Schroerlucke, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with serious injury, class A misdemeanors, and one count of assault, a class B misdemeanor. He admitted to hitting two individuals with pepper spray and harming a third person when pepper spray blew toward them.
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen vehicle
A woman has been arrested on Thursday, Nov. 24, after she allegedly rammed a police car with her stolen vehicle and prompted a multi-agency car chase.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
KSLTV
Mountain Green fire crews take down ‘suspicious’ trash can fire
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — First responders extinguished a burning trash can Friday evening, replicating a fire from a year ago. At approximately 7:20 p.m., residents near Park Meadow Road and Harvard Drive reported a trash can on fire next to a home, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
ksl.com
2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
KSLTV
Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, “displayed” a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
kjzz.com
Vigil honors 'always happy' mother who was shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Family and friends came out Wednesday evening to remember a 29-year-old mother who was shot and killed last weekend. Police say Nicole Olsen was shot and killed near restaurants and bars at West Temple and 300 South in downtown Salt Lake City. They said...
KUTV
Police arrest suspect in Salt Lake City shooting murder of 29-year-old mother
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police announced a suspect has been located and arrested in connection to a weekend shooting that left a 29-year-old mother dead. Nicole Olsen was at a nightclub with her boyfriend in the area of 300 South and West Temple in...
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
KSLTV
Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam
DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
