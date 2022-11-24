Update on the stimulus: Delaware’s deadline for claiming $300 direct tax rebate checks is in eight days.

Located on a peninsula with dune-backed beaches bordering the Atlantic Ocean, Delaware River, and Delaware Bay, Delaware is a small Mid-Atlantic U.S. state. First State Heritage Park in Dover, the state’s capital, includes 18th-century Colonial landmarks like the Old State House in Georgian style. Wilmington is well-known for its Riverfront, a waterfront neighborhood with parks, shops, and restaurants.

Residents of Delaware have less than a week to submit their applications for the most recent round of $300 relief cheques.

Over 782,000 relief rebates with direct payments of $300 for each adult Delaware resident have already been given out by the state, but thousands more people are still eligible, according to state officials.

The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was established by legislation that was signed into law by Governor John Carney (D) in April. At the time, it was anticipated to save taxpayers $230 million.

The deadline for filing for the rebate is November 30 at 11:59 p.m. for residents. The state government has stated that after that point, no more applications will be considered. To be eligible for the rebate, applicants must be Delaware residents who were 18 years of age or older and residing in the state on December 31, 2021.

Additionally, online applicants must supply their Social Security numbers, legal Delaware residential mailing addresses, and active driver’s licenses or identification cards that were issued by December 31, 2021.

“If you’ve already received a check, get in touch with our office so we can verify your identity and forward the check to you, or you can pick it up in person, according to Rick Geisenberger, the secretary of finance for Delaware. And if you meet the requirements to apply for a rebate but haven’t received a check, you can do so.”

