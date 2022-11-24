ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Paid Leave: New statewide campaign

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Paid Leave Oregon has launched a statewide campaign aimed at notifying Oregon employers about their role and responsibilities in the new program, which begins on Jan. 1.

To make sure employers are ready to participate in the program, the statewide campaign includes social and digital advertising featuring Oregon employers. High-resolution photos for media from the campaign are available at this link.

Paid Leave Oregon also has a new online employer toolkit, a one-stop place for employers to find all the resources they need to prepare. The toolkit includes the required notice poster, an employer guidebook, a new video, and sample social posts that employers and partners can use to share information with their employees and networks, and much more.

Resources for employers are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese.

“Paid Leave Oregon is here to support employers so they can help their employees prepare for this new program,” Paid Leave Oregon Director Karen Madden Humelbaugh said. “We are excited to share all of these new resources with employers, who we know are still learning about the program and how it will help Oregonians.”

Paid Leave Oregon allows employees to take paid time off for some of life’s most important moments. It covers leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury, for taking care of a seriously ill family member, and for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or harassment.

The new campaign targets employers, because all employers, regardless of size, will collect contributions from employees starting Jan. 1.

Both employers and employees fund Paid Leave Oregon with a total contribution rate of 1 percent of gross payroll. Employees will pay 60 percent, and large employers will pay 40 percent, of the 1 percent contribution rate. For example, if an employee makes $5,000, the employee will pay $30, and the employer will pay $20.

However, only employers with 25 or more employees also will contribute to the program. Small employers with fewer than 25 employees are not required to make contributions, but they can choose to participate in coverage as a benefit to their employees.

“Paid Leave Oregon will make it easy for business owners like us to support employees, and that helps keep trained folks on our team,” said Kathryn Weeks of Peoria Gardens in Linn County.

Peoria Gardens is one of the local Oregon employers featured in the Paid Leave campaign.

"Without this program we could not afford such comprehensive coverage, and we know that our workers are also contributing,” Weeks said. “The state will confirm a worker qualifies, and of course pay for the leave itself out of the fund. This is a real service, both for us and for our employees."

Paid Leave Oregon will administer the program, including paying employees while they are on leave and determining their eligibility for benefits. Benefits will be available to employees in September 2023. Another statewide campaign focusing on employee outreach begins in 2023.

