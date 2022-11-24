ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Point, OR

Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative and Beacon Broadband take a bite out of hunger

By Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative, Inc.
 3 days ago

Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative and Beacon Broadband organized another successful annual food drive, and this year, the donations exceeded the record set in previous years.

Throughout October, the two organizations rallied to encourage community members and employees to donate towards the annual food drive. The community once again showed its generosity in full, and over 3,045 pounds of food were collected and distributed throughout Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford, Coquille and Myrtle Point.

The two organizations and the Coos-Curry Electric Charitable Foundation also donated 2,280 dollars to be distributed to food banks and pantries throughout the region.

As a cooperative, Coos-Curry Electric was founded on the seven cooperative principles. One of those principles is “Concern for Community”. What began as a vision to assure rural communities across the south coast of Oregon receive electric service has now transformed into focusing on enhancing our members’ lives. The same vision that Beacon Broadband is following today.

“For Coos-Curry Electric and Beacon Broadband, our annual food drive embodies the cooperative spirit by coming together as a team to show kindness and

support for others.” Says Keith Buchhalter, Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative, Marketing and Member Services Manager. “We pride ourselves in belonging to the communities we serve, and we can’t think of a better way to give back to the community

