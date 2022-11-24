ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMART Reading seeking volunteers in Coos, Curry counties

The World
 3 days ago

Reading is a critical skill for kids, helping them start, and stay, on a path to success in school and beyond. With data from the Oregon Department of Education showing the devastating impact the pandemic had on student learning, children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading is calling for volunteers to read with kids and enable the organization to ramp up service to students along the Southern Oregon coast.

Statewide assessment data released earlier this fall revealed that all students, across all groups, lost ground in reading and math achievement between 2019 and 2022 and the state as a whole saw passing rates on reading exams fall almost 10% points.

This is a concern not only for educators and parents, but for the entire community. “We all have a role to play in helping kids become strong, confident readers,” says Della Harp, Area Director for SMART’s Southwest region. “Given what children have faced with the pandemic, the personalized reading support and access to books that SMART provides is more important than ever.”

This school year, SMART has reinstated in-person programming alongside some virtual reading options, allowing schools to select the models that best fit their students’ needs.

In Coos and Curry counties, SMART is poised to serve more than 600 local students with two research-backed ingredients for literacy success: shared reading time and access to books.

Now the organization is in need of volunteers for two important roles:

Readers are paired with the same child or classroom for hour-long weekly reading sessions, sharing the joy of reading, building confidence, and helping set students up for a lifetime of success.

Site Coordinators dedicate two to eight hours each week to acting as SMART’s on-the-ground leads at each site, overseeing and implementing the weekly reading sessions.

To learn more and sign up to volunteer, please contact the South Coast SMART office at 541-266-7476, or visit our website at www.SMARTReading.org.

About SMART Reading

SMART Reading is a statewide children’s literacy nonprofit that serves kids in Oregon’s highest need schools and communities with two ingredients critical for literacy and learning success: shared reading time and access to books.

SMART Reading mobilizes volunteers to read with PreK through third-grade children, building confidence, literacy skills and a love of reading.

Since 1992, we have paired over 147,000 volunteers to read with 373,000 children, and have put over 4 million books in the homes of the children we serve.

Visit www.SMARTReading.org or call 541-266-7476 to learn more.

