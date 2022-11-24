ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Sporting News

USA vs Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B

Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
Sporting News

USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
Sporting News

How the Wallabies can 'upset a few people' at next year's RWC

Australian rugby great Phil Waugh believes the Wallabies can “upset a few people” at next year’s World Cup in France, despite their “disappointing loss record for the year.”. The Wallabies moved up from eighth to sixth in World Rugby’s official rankings after their win over Wales...
Sporting News

What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Sporting News

Why Josh McGuire's move to Warrington kept him up at night

After committing his future to the Warrington Wolves, Josh McGuire was plagued by plenty of sleepless nights shortly after the ink had dried on his two-year contract. The former Australia and Queensland representative found himself helplessly watching on from afar as the club flirted with relegation from the Super League, only to survive by the skin of their teeth as Toulouse Olympique went down instead.
The Guardian

People in the UK: have you given up your Christian faith?

Christianity is now a minority religion in England and Wales, according to the 2021 census. We’d like to hear from Britons who no longer identify with their Christian faith. We’re interested to hear what has brought this change about in people, and whether their families have also given up their Christian faith.

