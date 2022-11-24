Effective: 2022-11-25 14:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Andrews; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches in plains to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

ANDREWS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO