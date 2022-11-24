Piper's Pub files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular Pittsburgh British pub and soccer bar has filed for bankruptcy.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Piper's Pub on Pittsburgh's South Side has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is putting together a plan for reorganizing its business.

The company has reportedly listed debts of around $3 million and their plan for reorganizing is due by the end of March.

The pub, which opened in 1999, has been closed since May of last year, but the company has a sister restaurant called The Pub Chip Shop, which opened in 2013 and is located next door and is open for business.