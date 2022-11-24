ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Bristol Press

Wojtusik Nursery's Christmas shop is open for the season

BRISTOL – Wojtusik Nursery’s Christmas shop is open for the season, featuring dozens of decorated trees and two opportunities to visit with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elves. The nursery and garden center at 750 Terryville Ave. has doubled the number of decorations this year, according to...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden bar feeds veterans for Thanksgiving

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Boddie prepared so much food this Thanksgiving, that he needed to cook at home because his kitchen at Tavern By The Hall is too small.  “We’ve got five turkeys, we have two hams, sides, macaroni and cheese, corn, dirty rice,” said Boddie, who owns the bar in Hamden.  And the […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

OHP Blog – Conyers Farm Then and Now

In 1977, the land that now comprises the 78 luxury homes of Conyers Farm, was described as “desolate and overgrown…I have no desire to see the place in its present state of neglect.” These words were spoken to interviewer Penny Bott of the Oral History Project by narrator Eleanor Enright as she decried the condition of the once-beautiful estate where she had worked from 1934 to 1950.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Stamford Model Railroad Club holds its annual holiday model train display

If you're looking for a fun family activity Saturday, the Stamford Model Railroad Club's got you covered with their annual holiday model train display. News 12's photojournalist Frank Bruce took a look at the display. You can catch the attraction at St. John's Episcopal Church in Stamford. It's happening Nov....
STAMFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin resident getting first solo art exhibit at Gallery 66 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Gallery 66 will be hosting an opening reception for the Abstract Window Art Exhibit on Thursday. “The opening is at a weird time, but I think it’s going to work because it’s the same night as the Tree Lighting and Happy Hour at the Assembly Room,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “It’s perfectly placed so hopefully we’ll get art enthusiast who may come to the tree lighting who want to experience amazing abstract art.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
valleypressextra.com

Simsbury family honors son’s legacy by working to stop stigma

Connor Johnson was a fighter and battler his entire life. Described by his parents as a sensitive kid in touch with the feelings of others, the family now hopes his story will help others. “For kids like that there are pros and cons because you feel everything more intensely,” said...
SIMSBURY, CT
CBS New York

Last-minute shoppers stock up for Thanksgiving dinner

NORWALK, Conn. - Thanksgiving shoppers are out gobbling up supplies on the day before the holiday. Stew Leonard's tells CBS2 this will be its busiest Thanksgiving season ever at its stores in New Jersey, Long Island, Westchester and Connecticut. CBS2's Tony Aiello checked in with shoppers to see what's on their last-minute list. There was a crush of carts, a plethora of pies, and can we talk turkey? Stew Leonard's will sell more than 2,000 per store in the run-up to Thanksgiving. "We feel like since the pandemic and everything, families are coming back together, bigger gatherings, and we're seeing that here with over 4,000...
NORWALK, CT
fox61.com

How to make vegan Shepherd's Pie from Thanksgiving leftovers | Meal House

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jazz up your average leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner by making Shepherd's Pie, and complement it with some vegan cornbread. Soulfully Vegan shares how to make them. Day After Shepherd's Pie:. Leftover vegan meatballs. Leftover roasted carrots. Leftover creamed corn. Peas. Leftover mashed potatoes. Place into a...
HARTFORD, CT

