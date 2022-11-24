Read full article on original website
Neymar breaks down in tears after suffering injury from horror challenge in Brazil’s World Cup 2022 win over Serbia
NEYMAR broke down in tears after suffering an injury in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup. The 30-year-old forward limped off in the second-half with a suspected problem shortly after being caught on the end of a poor challenge from defender Nikola Milenkovic. He was subbed with...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit
The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Qatar authorities confiscate Brazilian fans' flag after mistaking Pernmbuco state colors for banned LGBTQ rainbow colors
Two Brazilian women had their home state's flag thrown to the ground and stepped on after a man misinterpreted it for an LGBTQ pride flag outside Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place as World Cup fans were leaving the stadium following Saudi Arabia's miraculous 2-1...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
ABC News
Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil's World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar -- Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Neymar's injury apparently came after he was tackled during a breakaway in the second half. He...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial penalty sparks Portugal eruption, win over Ghana
DOHA, Qatar — Portugal erupted in the second half of its 2022 World Cup opener, and beat Ghana 3-2, but only after a controversial penalty, won and converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, sprung the game to life. Portugal had been superior but impotent for the opening hour, but finally unlocked...
Soccer-Mbappe has to understand Messi and Neymar are bigger than him, says Alves
Nov 24 (Reuters) - France striker Kylian Mbappe is yet to understand that his Paris St Germain team mates Lionel Messi and Neymar are bigger players than him, Brazil defender Dani Alves said, as he urged the 23-year-old to make the most of their time together.
Why some Arabs and Muslims feel stung by coverage of the Qatar World Cup
This year's World Cup is certainly like no other before it. It is the first to be held in a Muslim country and Qatar has gone a long way to give the event a distinctly Arab and Muslim flavor.
Sporting News
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Richarlison praised as ‘idol Brazilians deserve’ after Bolsonaro era
Richarlison’s “balletic barnstormer” has been called one of the great World Cup goals; an unstoppable scissor kick that launched Brazil’s campaign in Qatar with a bang. But after his thrilling two-goal blitz against Serbia, the Tottenham forward is being celebrated as much more than just a sporting hero.
US Soccer shows support for Iranian women, displays Iran flag at World Cup without Islamic Republic emblem
Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the morality police.
England soccer fans have been warned not to dress up as medieval Christian crusaders in Qatar, the first Islamic country to host the World Cup, report says
Before the England v USA match in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, FIFA said, "crusader costumes in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims."
Clive Woodward bemoans ‘worst week in English rugby history’
Sir Clive Woodward insists Saturday’s dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham has completed the “worst week in English rugby history”.England produced one of the lowest points of the Eddie Jones era against a Springboks side missing their European-based players, ending a dismal Autumn Nations Series that has delivered a solitary victory over Japan.It completes the nation’s least successful year since 2008, with Jones presiding over six defeats, one draw and five wins in 12 outings.In echoes of the 2019 World Cup final, they failed to fire a shot against South Africa and the bitter climax to the campaign...
The Times podcast: Mexico's unique, binational soccer fans
Of all the fans from all the nations competing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Mexico's unique fanbase sets it apart. Today, we examine what makes that so.
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
English soccer's two most storied teams are suddenly in play
Sporting News
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News
Belgium vs Morocco live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match
Belgium might not exactly have impressed in their opening World Cup 2022 match, but that 1-0 win over Canada has put them in a strong position in Group F. Roberto Martinez's side face Morocco on Sunday knowing that a victory could secure their place in the knockout phase should Croatia defeat John Herdman's men later that day.
