Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
ABC News

Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil's World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar -- Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Neymar's injury apparently came after he was tackled during a breakaway in the second half. He...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Independent

Clive Woodward bemoans ‘worst week in English rugby history’

Sir Clive Woodward insists Saturday’s dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham has completed the “worst week in English rugby history”.England produced one of the lowest points of the Eddie Jones era against a Springboks side missing their European-based players, ending a dismal Autumn Nations Series that has delivered a solitary victory over Japan.It completes the nation’s least successful year since 2008, with Jones presiding over six defeats, one draw and five wins in 12 outings.In echoes of the 2019 World Cup final, they failed to fire a shot against South Africa and the bitter climax to the campaign...
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News

Belgium vs Morocco live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match

Belgium might not exactly have impressed in their opening World Cup 2022 match, but that 1-0 win over Canada has put them in a strong position in Group F. Roberto Martinez's side face Morocco on Sunday knowing that a victory could secure their place in the knockout phase should Croatia defeat John Herdman's men later that day.

