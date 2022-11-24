Sir Clive Woodward insists Saturday’s dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham has completed the “worst week in English rugby history”.England produced one of the lowest points of the Eddie Jones era against a Springboks side missing their European-based players, ending a dismal Autumn Nations Series that has delivered a solitary victory over Japan.It completes the nation’s least successful year since 2008, with Jones presiding over six defeats, one draw and five wins in 12 outings.In echoes of the 2019 World Cup final, they failed to fire a shot against South Africa and the bitter climax to the campaign...

