Santa Clarita mall evacuated after reports of shots fired
A shopping mall in Santa Clarita was evacuated after authorities received reports of gunshots being fired on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the Westfield Valencia Town Center around 6:40 p.m. The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution, said the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. After investigating, officials determined there was an “accidental discharge of […]
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed, One Injured in Palmdale Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured Saturday when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 10:49 a.m. at East Avenue O and 120th Street East, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Two people from the motorcycle were taken by paramedics...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Malibu Crash
A motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet was hospitalized with head trauma Saturday after a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in a busy part of Malibu. The crash was reported at 4:16 p.m. on PCH at Cross Creek Road, according to Lt. J. Jordan of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.
Orange County commercial building engulfed in flames
Crews tackled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in Yorba Linda on Friday night. The flames were discovered in a commercial building in the 22800 block of Savi Ranch Parkway a little after 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Around 80 firefighters responded to the three-alarm structure fire, where heavy smoke […]
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Solo SUV Crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m....
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Gang-Related Shooting Near Boyle Heights
A man is hospitalized Saturday in stable condition after being shot in what police believe was a gang-related shooting near Boyle Heights. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down House Fire in Stanton; Person Detained
Firefighters knocked down a second-alarm house fire in Stanton Thursday that extended into an adjacent home, authorities said. One person was detained in connection with the blaze, the Orange County Fire Authority reported, but no further information about the arrest was immediately available. Firefighters dispatched at 8:31 a.m. to the...
mynewsla.com
Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information. Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Whittier Crash Publicly ID’d
A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Airlifted to Safety from OC Wilderness Park
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
Los Angeles International Airport power outage leaves people trapped in elevators
LOS ANGELES — A power outage Saturday afternoon left some travelers trapped in elevators and others in gridlock on the roads nearby, according to reports. Los Angeles International Airport tweeted at 12:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon that a power issue near the airport left traffic lights without power near the Central Terminal area and warned travelers to drive with caution.
mynewsla.com
Man Threatening Passersby with Gun in Mid-City is Hospitalized
A man who threatened passersby with a handgun under a freeway in the Mid-City area was taken into custody Saturday after a standoff with police officers. The officers were summoned at 3 p.m. to the area of Beverlywood Street and Garth Avenue, where the suspect pointed the apparent handgun to his own head, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
mynewsla.com
Elderly Man in Critical Condition After Residential Fire in Riverside
An elderly man was left critically injured after a fire in Riverside, officials said Saturday. The fire was reported around 9:55 p.m. Friday at 4064 Lively St., according to the Riverside Fire Department. The RFD said bystanders reported that an elderly man lived in the residence alone. Firefighters conducted a...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in West Compton Crash
A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. A...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown L.A.; Suspect in Custody
A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
mynewsla.com
Three People Found Dead Inside Riverside Residence
Three people were found dead in a Riverside residence after a fire Friday. Police were responding to a report of suspicious circumstances on Price Court around 11 a.m. Friday, according to The Press Enterprise. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home and they called for police...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Suffers Major Injuries in La Quinta Crash
A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday in a collision with a vehicle in La Quinta. The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Eisenhower Drive south of Coachella Drive, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle LaFond. Paramedics took the injured bicyclist to a hospital and the driver of...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
LAX power outage leaves unknown amount of people stuck in elevators
A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
easyreadernews.com
