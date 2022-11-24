Read full article on original website
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort
Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
College basketball rankings: Alabama soars to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 as star freshman Brandon Miller shines
Arkansas' Nick Smith still hasn't played in a game, and Duke's Dereck Lively has been mostly irrelevant after missing part of the preseason with a calf injury. Those were two of the top three prospects in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. So not all of the elite first-year players have been awesome already.
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Reaches double-digits in tallies
Kreider scored his 10th goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Oilers. Kreider, who has compiled 11 points in his past 14 appearances, used a bank shot off goalie Jack Campell to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead at 15:54 of the second period Saturday. The 31-year-old left winger joined Mika Zibanejad as the lone Rangers with at least 10 tallies. Kreider added two shots during the matinee defeat.
North Carolina vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 1 Tar Heels upset by Cyclones in Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — Caleb came up big — but not that Caleb. Iowa State senior Caleb Grill had one of the best games of his life, scoring a career-high 31 points and guiding Iowa State to a second half come-from-behind 70-65 win over No. 1 North Carolina in Friday's Phil Knight Invitational semifinal.
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Missing fourth straight game
Tomlinson (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Since picking up a calf issue back in Week 8, Tomlinson didn't practice before being designated inactive for each of the Vikings' previous three contests. While the team didn't hold sessions this week, he was listed as limited on all three injury reports, leading to a questionable designation for Week 12. Ultimately, Minnesota will take a cautious approach with Tomlinson and keep him in street clothes Thursday with an eye toward returning to action Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Jets, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Stellar night on boards
Gobert posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Hornets. Gobert had an efficient night shooting and led the game with 17 rebounds. He's registered a double-double in back-to-back contests and is averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five matchups.
McMillian's 17 lead Grand Canyon over Benedictine at Mesa
PHOENIX (AP) Chance McMillian's 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Benedictine at Mesa 110-53 on Saturday night. McMillian was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Antelopes (5-2). Walter Ellis scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Kobe Knox was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Makes history with OT winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's blast from the faceoff circle in OT didn't just give Boston the win -- it set a new NHL record for consecutive home wins by a team to begin a season, as the Bruins are a perfect 12-0-0 at TD Garden. For his part, Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 13 points, with much of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
